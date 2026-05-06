What John Chayka just said about Gavin McKenna will get Leafs fans talking

The Toronto Maple Leafs won the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery Tuesday night and everyone around Leafs Nation was able to jump for joy and celebrate. After finishing fifth-last in the league and having a miserable season through almost all 82 games, the Leafs had all the lottery luck and were awarded the first-overall pick.

But who will they take with this top selection?

The projected first-overall pick throughout this entire year -- and for multiple years prior -- is winger Gavin McKenna after he has been lighting up every single level of hockey he's been playing since he first put skates on up north in the Yukon.

And one person who is familiar with his game and very excited with the possibility that he could be in Toronto is new general manager John Chayka.

John Chayka weighs in on projected first-overall pick Gavin McKenna

After the Leafs won the Draft Lottery, Chayka was asked about his impression of McKenna and if he has any thoughts on the player.

Maple Leafs GM John Chayka on Gavin McKenna: "The skill level, the creativity, his shot and release is really special. It will be good to get with the scouts and go through it all.



"The nice part is, we haven't had scouting meetings yet. We'll be super diligent." — Arun Srinivasan (@Arunthings) May 5, 2026

"I've kept track of him for a number of years now. The skill level, the creativity, his shot and release is really special. Good package. It will be good to get with the scouts and go through it all," Chayka said, via TSN's Mark Masters.



"The nice part is, we haven't had scouting meetings yet. We'll be super diligent."

That's some high praise for an obviously talented player. Those words reek with excitement to potentially grab him at the top of the draft because of this win and it makes perfect sense for the Leafs. To get another offensive talent while goalscoring was a major problem for this team last year, is an easy win and Chayka certainly agrees that he will make an impact.

But, of course, he still has to attend some scouting meetings ahead of next month's draft and get into the details of McKenna's game.

Last season, McKenna put together one of the most dominant seasons the WHL has seen in years in 2024–25, cementing himself as the clear-cut top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft. Skating with the Medicine Hat Tigers, the 17-year-old piled up an eye-popping 41 goals and 129 points in just 56 games, finishing second in league scoring while leading the WHL in assists and plus-minus at plus-60. His production wasn’t just high-end, it was relentlessly consistent -- highlighted by a 40-game point streak during the regular season that carried into the playoffs and eventually stretched to 54 games across all competitions, a modern CHL record.

He was simply dominant and instead of putting up hundreds of more points, McKenna went to take on the challenge of the NCAA with Penn State University. The teenager from Whitehorse scored 15 goals and 51 points in just 35 games, having one of the most productive college seasons ever for a player his age.

The 2026 NHL Draft will take place on June 27 in Buffalo.