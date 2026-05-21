What Brad Treliving said about Morgan Rielly after being fired is notable

Former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke publicly on Wednesday for the first time since being dismissed by the organization following a disappointing 2025-26 season. Joining TSN’s OverDrive from the World Hockey Championship in Switzerland, Treliving reflected on how things unravelled for a Maple Leafs team that dropped to 78 points and missed the playoffs entirely just one year after reaching the second round.

Treliving reflects on his time with Maple Leafs & Rielly's future

The former GM didn't want to blame the season entirely on injuries and a fluctuating stable of goaltenders, which plagued the team throughout the year. Rather, he felt it was the overall structure and consistency within the team that was the issue.

"“I certainly think that you can look at and say there were injuries, and at the beginning of the year, we had lost the goaltenders. But everybody goes through injuries. To me, those are excuses. There was a fall-off there."" Brad Treliving

Much of the conversation on the program revolved around Morgan Rielly and the status of his future in Toronto. Rielly was often a target for criticism, and much scrutiny was placed on his defensive shortcomings and lack of speed while the Maple Leafs desperately fought for playoff contention.

Regardless of the season, Treliving remains optimistic on Rielly's future:

"“I still think there is a lot of game there,” Treliving said. “It is something Morgan and I talked a lot about when we were together." Treliving

Treliving is on hand for the tournament, along with Rielly, as part of Team Canada. This opportunity provided Treliving a chance to get a glimpse of Rielly in a different, and arguably less pressured, environment.

Then, one of the more interesting portions of the interview comes as Treliving discusses Rielly and proposes that a change may be best for both parties:

"“We have had a chance to spend some time over here, he and I. I know how much he cares about the Leafs and the market.” Treliving went on to say, “Who knows what the future holds, but sometimes, a change is good for everybody, right? I don’t know what the future holds for him, but I still think there is a good NHL defenseman there.”" Treliving

The expectation is that new general manager John Chayka and Rielly will meet this summer to discuss him waiving his no-movement clause. The thought is that he could be more open to it after how last season played out for both him and the team. If it happens, the move will not only benefit him by giving him a fresh start in a less-pressured, packed city. But also, give the Maple Leafs some much-needed cap space and a new look on the blue line.