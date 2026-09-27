What a Kirill Marchenko trade to the Maple Leafs could look like

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been linked to yet another trade target. This time, it's Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Kirill Marchenko, who has publicly requested a trade out of town.

Now, with the season just days away from starting, Marchenko has reported to camp for Columbus, but the feeling is it's just a matter of time until he is dealt. The question is, if it were to be the Maple Leafs that land him, what could a potential trade look like? Well, let's explore that.

The cost to acquire Marchenko

The first thing to figure out is what Marchenko would actually cost. Columbus isn't going to give him away, especially with the forward still having a lot of value around the NHL. If Toronto wants to get into a bidding war for him, it is probably going to have to put some pretty good young players on the table.

That is where Easton Cowan and Ben Danford come into the conversation. Both are young players that Columbus could have interest in, and either one would give the Blue Jackets a player they can continue developing. Harry Nansi could also be part of a package if Toronto really wants to get a deal done, but the Maple Leafs would probably have to add more than just prospects.

There have also been some reports and speculation about Matthew Knies being part of a potential return for Marchenko. On paper, a one-for-one swap between Knies and Marchenko probably makes the most sense in terms of the players involved. Both are young forwards with plenty of room to grow, and both could become important players for their respective teams.

Toronto shouldn't swap Marchenko for Knies

The problem is that it doesn’t make much sense for Toronto. Knies is already on a team-friendly contract, while Marchenko is going to be looking for a much bigger number on his next deal. If the Maple Leafs are going to give up Knies, they would be giving up one of the more affordable young forwards on their roster and replacing him with a player who is going to cost them significantly more.

If the Maple Leafs are going to trade for Marchenko, the best route for them is a package built around Cowan or Danford plus whatever other piece is added to get Columbus interested. There is a world where Knies is the player Columbus wants, and the two teams simply swap young forwards. It would be the easiest trade to make, and from Columbus' perspective, getting a player like Knies back for Marchenko would be pretty appealing.

While Marchenko would give Toronto another talented forward, the price is going to matter. If the Maple Leafs can get him without giving up Knies, it becomes a much more interesting move. If Columbus insists on Knies, though, Toronto would have to think pretty carefully because Knies offers way more to the team than Marchenko does on any given night.