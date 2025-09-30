Treliving secures Maple Leafs' goaltending future with another savvy move

In a move to secure the Toronto Maple Leafs' long-term stability in net, general manager Brad Treliving signed goaltender Anthony Stolarz to a four-year contract before the start of the regular season, the netminder's self-imposed deadline to get something done.

The second-year Leaf had a breakout season during his first year in Toronto, setting personal-bests in games played, wins, and shutouts. He also led the NHL in save percentage.

The extension reinforces the club's confidence in Stolarz as a key piece of the team's future in the net. It also signals Treliving's continued commitment to building a balanced, competitive roster with deals that work for both the team and the player.

Stolarz deal stablizes Leafs' goaltending

Being proactive and getting Stolarz signed to an extension is the latest savvy move by Treliving. It comes on the heels of other adept offseason signings for John Tavares and Matthew Knies.

All three key elements of the roster were signed to deals that gave the players long-term security in exchange for AAVs that were beneficial to the team. With an expected year-over-year increase in the NHL's salary cap, the Maple Leafs' Treliving will have flexibility to supplement the core with depth pieces or land a big-name top-six forward from next year's bountiful unrestricted free agent class.

As for the Leafs' goaltending, the signing of Stolarz keeps the team's prominent tandem together for at least three more years. Joseph Woll has three years remaining on his contract, while Stolarz is under contract for five more seasons. Their combined AAVs, Stolarz at $3.75 million starting in 2026-27, and Woll at $3.67 million, mean the Leafs are committing slightly over $7 million for one of the top partnerships in the NHL.

Treliving has given the Leafs stability at hockey's most important position. Incumbents Stolarz and Woll are supported by prospect Dennis Hildeby and potentially PTO, veteran, former Leaf James Reimer.

During his media availability after the Stolarz extension, Treliving spoke about the Leafs goaltending situation and getting last year's Game 1 postseason starter extended. "It is like any deal. There is give and take on both sides. I think the number is good number for us. It gives Anthony some security."

Security for Stolarz and the Maple Leafs. They have a stellar tandem in the fold for multiple seasons as an important last line of defense to support a core of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Knies. A veteran group of defensemen and Tavares are also there to reinforce the roster.

The signing of Anthony Stolarz is just the latest in a series of smart, deliberate moves that have Brad Treliving's fingerprints all over them. From solidifying the goaltending tandem to reinforcing depth across the roster, Treliving continues to shape the Maple Leafs into a team built for sustained playoff success.

He's doing it in a way that allows the Leafs to have salary-cap flexibility to further strengthen the lineup in years to come. While questions remain about how the pieces will come together when it matters most, one thing is clear: this version of the Maple Leafs is increasingly becoming his team.