Maple Leafs sign former starting goalie to PTO

The Toronto Maple Leafs are bringing back a familiar face. Announced by the team on Friday morning, the Leafs have signed former starting goaltender James Reimer to a professional try-out (PTO).

Reimer last played with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016 and was a fan-favourite during his tenure. Splitting most of his time with Jonathan Bernier, Reimer's career with the team had plenty of ups and downs.

With Joseph Woll away on a leave of absence, James Reimer returns to Toronto on a pro tryout



Last played for the Leafs in 2015-16@TSN_Sports https://t.co/BKHazXCWPU — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 26, 2025

The highlight of Reimer's career was definitely during Game 5 and Game 6 of the 2013 NHL Playoffs against the Boston Bruins. With the Leafs down 3-1 in the series, Reimer stopped 72 of 74 shots in Game 5 and 6, helping the team force a Game 7 on the road. I hate to talk about the down of his career, but it came one game later, when he was unfortunately in net for the worst collpase in Leafs history, as the team ended up losing a 4-1 lead in the third period, ultimately losing the game in overtime.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances of Game 7, Reimer's career in the blue-and-white should be looked upon fondly and his retun is very interesting.

Leafs sign Reimer to a PTO

The 37-year-old split time with the Buffalo Sabres and Anahim Ducks last year and is many years removed from being a starting goaltender, but could be a nice insurance piece for the Leafs with Joseph Woll out. Speaking of which, the Reimer addition makes it feel like Woll won't be returning anytime soon, as the team switches to a veteran back-up and someone who can tandem with Anthony Stolarz.

The Leafs have Dennis Hildeby on a two-way contract, so he can still be their back-up goalie, so it feels like the Reimer signing is just to buy some extra time and have him as the insurance piece if Hildeby or Stolarz gets injured.

Although Reimer may never play a legitimate game with the Leafs, it's always fun to see a former player return, especially someone who was liked.