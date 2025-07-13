Brad Treliving is proving to be a man of his word. The Maple Leafs' general manager made an eye-opening statement about changing the team's "DNA" in his postseason press conference after the team was eliminated by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs.

Now two years into his tenure, and with more say in all hockey-related matters thanks to Brendan Shanahan's dismissal as Leafs' president, Treliving continues to mold the team to his liking.

One thing is becoming abundantly clear. If you are a player and have any kind of uncertainty about playing for the Maple Leafs in the Toronto market and all that it entails, Treliving will happily show you the door.

The trade of enforcer Ryan Reaves was the latest in a series of Treliving moves that suggest the GM is not putting up with any players who aren't completely dedicated to the Leafs and Toronto. For that, Maple Leafs fans and players should rejoice.

Treliving's quick and decisive actions back up his vow to change Maple Leafs DNA

Reaves' actions of late have not endeared him to Toronto and Leafs fans. First, he and Mitch Marner publicly shared that they had discussed what playing in Vegas was like before the star right-winger landed there in a sign-and-trade.

Next, after his trade was completed, Reaves stated he was no longer a fit in Toronto (true), and he talked of the pressure of playing in Toronto. Not long after he was shipped to the San Jose Sharks, Reaves spoke of Craig Berube's lack of trust in him and being taken out of games or the lineup.

Reaves had pent-up feelings of anger and frustration. You can't fault the competitor in Reaves being disappointed in not playing, but that wasn't going to change in the upcoming season. Treliving did him a favor by trading him elsewhere and, amazingly, getting a significant return. At the same time, the Leafs' general manager purged the team of a potential headache.

Marner waffled on staying in Toronto and extending his stay with the Maple Leafs ever since he became the scapegoat for the Leafs' seven-game first-round loss to the Boston Bruins after the 2023-2024 season.

It was apparent during his season-ending press conference after the Leafs lost to the Panthers that the all-star winger already had one foot out the door. Treliving did well to get something (Nicolas Roy) instead of losing Marner for nothing.

Treliving made overtures to get Marner extended during the 2024-2025 season, but Marner was adamant about hitting free agency. Knowing that, the Leafs' GM switched gears and approached Marner about waiving his no-movement clause at the trade deadline to acquire Mikko Rantanen. Marner declined, but Treliving did his best in a situation where his hands were tied and he had no leverage.

Treliving's Signings Benefit Leafs

Approaching unrestricted free agency on July 1, Treliving took care of business in locking up two key players. First, unrestricted, hometown center John Tavares was signed to a team-friendly extension, four years with a $4.388 million AAV. Next, Treliving signed restricted first-line left-winger Matthew Knies to a six-year deal ($7.75 million AAV).

Both players stated their preference for remaining in Toronto, doing their part in helping Treliving get important business finished. Treliving made it happen, at a more than reasonable term and value for the team, something his predecessors, Shanahan and Kyle Dubas, couldn't get done.

Treliving's prior deals to stars Auston Matthews and William Nylander were fair value for the consistent production they bring. The Maple Leafs' cornerstones also stated their desire to remain in Toronto.

Other Treliving contracts for players like Chris Tanev, Joseph Woll, Anthony Stolarz, and Jake McCabe have demonstrated strong value to the Leafs.

Treliving has been steadfast in his commitment to the type of player he wants on the Toronto Maple Leafs. If a player doesn't fit or is unsure of their desire for the Toronto spotlight, they'll be moved elsewhere. The general manager's pledge to change the team's DNA is in motion.