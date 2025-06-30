Mitch Marner saga is ending for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner is heading to the Western Conference to play for the Vegas Golden Knights in what is a sign-and-trade deal. The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Marner to a deal worth $12 million AAV across eight seasons, then traded him straight to Vegas.

Mitch Marner gets an eight-year contract carrying a $12M AAV with #VGK as part of the sign-and-trade with Toronto. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 30, 2025

In a blockbuster deal like this, the Leafs are certain to get a generous return. Marner was a star in Toronto, and you can argue that he was the No. 2 guy next to only Auston Matthews. And in Vegas, he'll skate alongside another star player in Jack Eichel who, ironically enough, once played in the same division as Marner.

It's also one of those trades in which both teams will benefit, with Nic Roy coming to Toronto, per Bob McKenzie. Roy doesn't put up points like Marner, but he's someone who can give middle-to-top-six minutes, between 15 and 16:30 per game, and between 13 and 15 goals per year.

Pending trade call being completed. As was previously reported/speculated, assuming it goes through, it will be Nic Roy to TOR and signed Mitch Marner to VGK. The trade is, I believe, one for one. https://t.co/9y2wn1Q5Km — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 30, 2025

Roy's also a moderately physical player, so he'll bring more of an edge to the Maple Leafs. And he's also somewhat reliable on the face-off dot, with a 47.7 career face-off win percentage.

Where do the Maple Leafs go from here with Marner in Vegas?

I would expect a major uptick in production from Matthew Knies, who recently re-signed with the Leafs. Knies is coming off an incredible breakout season, in which he recorded 29 goals and 58 points in 78 games.

He played so well, that his average total ice time increased from a mere 13:41 to 18:31, and he took full advantage. Knies also didn't lose his edge, laying 182 body checks on opponents. If Knies enjoys another uptick in play, the Leafs won't decline anywhere offensively, but pivot from Marner to Knies.

It's also worth noting the Leafs brought back John Tavares earlier in the month. With Tavares and Knies in town, and Roy coming to Ontario, 2025-26 should mean this team picks up right where it left off in the regular season.

