Toronto Maple Leafs urgently need a third-string goalie

The Toronto Maple Leafs urgently need to sign a third-string goalie. That’s one of the things keeping me up at night.

So, why is a third-string goalie such a big deal?

Last season, we saw the Anthony Stolarz-Joseph Woll tandem run into injury issues. Firstly, Woll started the season on IR. Stolarz held the fort quite well. But there was one start that Dennis Hildeby got early in the campaign against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

That start was a mess. The start came on October 22, with the Maple Leafs on the receiving end of a 6-2 pounding. In total, Hildeby played in six games, with two being what we could call good starts.

Then, there was Matt Murray. The Leafs were cool in giving him another shot after his major hip surgery. The club was patient with him, gave him time in the AHL, and eventually let him back on the big club.

He made two regular-season appearances, surrendering seven goals in two games. They were decent starts, but nothing the Leafs could hang their hat on. Then, there was that one appearance in the playoffs against the Florida Panthers. Murray gave up a goal on seven shots. Again, nothing to write home about.

Beyond that, the Leafs' goaltending depth chart was pretty barren. Heading into this season, the Leafs don’t even have Hildeby or Murray to fall back on. Hildeby is an RFA while Murray signed with the Seattle Kraken.

So, what does that mean?

It means the Toronto Maple Leafs must urgently get a third-string goalie. If something happens to either Stolarz or Woll, the next man up could be the Zamboni driver.

Goalie options thin for Toronto Maple Leafs at the moment

The Toronto Maple Leafs could bring back Dennis Hildeby as an internal third-string goalie option. | Claus Andersen/GettyImages

The goalie market, as it stands, is pretty thin at the moment. Perhaps there might be someone available out there on the trade market. That someone would have to show some sort of NHL experience and ability to step in and take up starts when disaster strikes.

The goalie would also have to be someone willing to start the season in the AHL with the Marlies and be ready in case of a call-up.

Those criteria have me thinking about someone like Louis Domigue, formerly of the New York Rangers, or ex-Oiler Collin Delia.

These are not sexy names by any means. But they’re good enough to get the job done. No, Domingue or Delia aren’t guys that can go on a magical playoff run. But they’re at least good enough to keep the roof from caving in.

They’re also potentially available on cheap contracts. They could be goalies willing to sign a two-way deal to avoid having to clear waivers.

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs have painted themselves into a corner here. Goaltending depth is crucial to the team’s success this upcoming season. So, it’s high time Brad Treliving signed a guy or two to bolster the team’s depth before disaster strikes.