OHL coach thinks Easton Cowan will push hard to make Maple Leafs

If there’s one name Toronto Maple Leafs fans will be spending extra attention on at training camp this fall, it’s Easton Cowan. And his former head coach believes he can make an impact in the NHL.

The 18-year-old forward has been on fire in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and now he’s got his sights set on cracking the Maple Leafs roster. After making huge waves with the London Knights and putting together one of the most impressive careers in junior hockey, Cowan is on the verge of taking the next big step.

His head coach in London, Dale Hunter -- a man who knows a thing or two about spotting NHL-ready talent -- recently shared his thoughts on Cowan’s chances during an appearance on Sportsnet's The Morning Show on Wednesday.

“He’s going to push hard to make the team,” Hunter said. “Every team benefits from young players coming in hungry and wanting to prove themselves. That kind of energy raises the bar for everyone.”

And Cowan’s got plenty of fuel in the tank. This past season, he was instrumental in helping the Knights reach the Memorial Cup for the third time. He wasn’t just along for the ride—he earned MVP honors by scoring three goals and adding four assists during the tournament. He’s also sitting second on the all-time list for OHL playoff points with a staggering 96, and he’s taken home playoff MVP honors twice in a row. That’s no small feat.

Drafted 28th overall by the Maple Leafs in 2023, Cowan is heading into his third training camp with the team. It’s clear the organization sees big potential in him, and now it's all about how he transitions to the NHL level. Dale Hunter says that’s where things get tricky -- not just because of the skill level, but because of the grind.

“The NHL is the toughest league in the world,” Hunter said. “It’s fast, it’s physical, and it doesn’t stop. You’ve got to be in peak condition. These guys play 80-plus games a season, and every night you’re going up against monsters -- some real big dudes out there.”

That kind of challenge would intimidate most players, but Cowan seems wired differently. He's got that unshakable confidence and work ethic that coaches love. Leafs fans might recognize those traits in another London Knights alum -- Mitch Marner. Interestingly, Marner’s chapter with Toronto may be coming to an end as he heads to Vegas, according to recent buzz.

Hunter had high praise for Marner, too. “He was a great player to coach. Could play anywhere on the ice—penalty kill, power play, even strength. You name it, he did it.”

Marner’s departure highlights the ever-changing nature of pro hockey. Hunter noted, “He had a great run. Maybe didn’t get the playoff success he wanted, but that’s the business. Sometimes a change is what’s needed.”

And maybe, just maybe, that change will make room for fresh faces like Cowan. If he can bring that same energy and production to the NHL that he showed in junior, the Leafs might have a secret weapon waiting in the wings. Leafs Nation is always hungry for the next star, and Cowan might be serving up something special sooner than later.