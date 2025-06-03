When the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Max Pacioretty to a PTO at the outset of training camp last fall, no one really knew what they were going to get.

Pacioretty had a relatively successful camp, earning him a spot, and a contract, with the big club. Pacioretty and fellow camp invitee Steven Lorentz provided sufficient grit and determination to make an impression on Craig Berube.

The solid first impression was good enough to earn Pacioretty a spot with John Tavares and William Nylander.

Unfortunately, Pacioretty’s regular-season contributions were somewhat short-lived. He scored two goals in his first four games. Then, he had a three-assist night against the Winnipeg Jets on October 28. Following an assist the next game, Pacioretty went ice-cold, spending about a month and a half without registering a point.

He had another three-point night against the Anaheim Ducks on December 12, and that was pretty much the offensive output for Pacioretty. He got one point in his last 13 games before going on LTIR for the remainder of the regular season.

After Pacioretty’s ice time had dwindled and his role in the lineup gradually slid, there was little room to believe that Pacioretty could find any sort of success for the rest of the year.

But then, Berube ran with Pacioretty in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs against the Ottawa Senators. While the move didn’t pay off at first, Pacioretty rewarded Berube with a two-point performance in Game 6, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs ice the Sens.

Against the Florida Panthers, Pacioretty was easily the team’s best forward. He registered six points in the seven games, leaving him with eight points in 11 playoff games this season.

So, it’s been a tale of two seasons for Pacioretty. The largely disappointing regular season that saw him put up 13 points in 37 games, or the largely successful playoff performance that dwarfed his regular-season output.

In my estimation, Pacioretty brought something to the Leafs that none of the Core Four did: grit and determination in the postseason. While other players had a strong regular campaign and a disappointing postseason, Pacioretty did the opposite.

That situation salvaged what would otherwise have been a highly disappointing season for Pacioretty. That is why the 36-year-old Connecticut native gets a passing grade. Considering he joined the club on a PTO and excelled when it mattered most, Max Pacioretty delivered a valuable lesson the team’s other stars could have embraced.

Overall Grade: C+

Max Pacioretty’s grade hinges predominantly on his playoff performance. Had it not been for his solid showing against the Panthers, Pacioretty would have been written off as one of those PTO flyers that didn’t work out.

It remains to be seen if Pacioretty is compelled to return to Toronto next season. He’s reportedly unsure about playing another season. But if he does, the Leafs could certainly use his leadership and experience even if it’s in a reduced role during the regular season.