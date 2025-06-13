Jonathan Toews is too much of a mystery for Leafs to trust

One of the best players in the NHL during the 2010s was Jonathan Toews. Over his 15 years in the NHL, he has tallied 372 goals and 511 assists for 883 points. He was also one of the faces of the early 2010s Blackhawks dynasty that won three Stanley Cups. Sadly, Towes' career was cut short due to health issues caused by long COVID. However, after over a year away from the game, Towes has stated he's ready to return, and many have linked him to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Many have pointed to General Manager Brad Treliving, who said the team needs a DNA change, as the main reason the Leafs should pursue Towes. With him being a three-time Cup champion, he can provide the playoff pedigree the Maple Leafs are in desperate need of. However, while Towes was a great player, there are too many question marks surrounding him to make a serious run.

Why the Maple Leads should not pursue Johnathan Toews

The most significant question mark surrounding Towes right now is what type of player he is going to be. Sure, we can look at his career numbers and see how good of a player he was. However, he has not been on the ice since the 2022-23 season. With such a long break from hockey, there's no guarantee he'll go back to being that player. It's more likely he will struggle as he tries to re-adjust to the NHL game.

There is also the concern of Towes' age. He just turned 37 back in April, and that's usually the age when players hang up the skates. At the very least, we see significant declines in their game. Combine this decline with Towe's not participating in an NHL game for over a year, and you have a recipe for disaster. While we don't know what type of player he'll be, it's unlikely he can return to his elite self.

His age also makes the adjustment period for Towes more of a challenge. If Towes was 27 and making this come back, you can live with a readjustment period because you know he'll have five to seven more seasons after. But at most, Towes has two or three seasons. Making any time readjustment hurts the team even more.

With the current state of the Maple Leaf roster, they need guys who know they can perform. With Mitch Marner likely gone and John Tavares' future up in the air, they need to bring in guys who can replace them. Guys who can step in and be solid contributors and help the Leafs make it back to the playoffs. With all the questions surrounding Towes, he's not someone you can count on.

While the track record of Towes may make people think he's the piece the Leafs need, it would not be smart to bring him in. He's not the player he once was and won't magically help the Maple Leafs end their Cup drought.