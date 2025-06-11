It looks like the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to run it back with Tavares and Knies

It looks like the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to re-sign Matthew Knies and John Tavares to extensions very soon.

There isn't a Leafs fan on earth that would want to see Knies recieve an offer-sheet, but it feels like the fanbase is torn around Tavares. The fomer captain has been fantastic his entire career, but as a member of the "core-four" his departure felt certain after another early playoff exit.

James Mirtle: John Tavares and Matthew Knies extensions could be done in the next week or two - TSN 1050 — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 11, 2025

If you look at Tavares and evaluate the player in a silo, every team in the NHL would want him, especially for the dollar amount he'll be making on his next contract. By all accounts, he's going to be making much less than his previous $11M AAV and could essentially be cutting that number in half. That's a fantastic bargain for a player who could still score 30 goals for the next three years, but we can't look at this player individually.

Instead, we need to look at Tavares and evaluate what he means to the franchise. As much as he can be a contributor in the regular season and even the playoffs, his presence shows the fanbase that the team isn't willing to change. Although he is arguably the best option, it shows me that this team is happy with second round exit's and doesn't care about reaching the next level.

Leafs fans should be happy about Knies and sad about Tavares

Reaching the second round is a good accomplishment for some teams, but it isn't good enough for the Leafs. When you have Auston Matthews on your team, the season should always be Stanley Cup or bust. As shown by his tenure over the last seven years, Tavares unfortunately doesn't have the ability to guide this team to a championship and regardless of how much money he makes, the team should be moving on.

Tavares can help you get to the playoffs, but the second round is as far as you're going with him and that should be pretty obvious by now as that's the furthest he's gone in his 16 year NHL career.

Re-signing Knies is the most obvious choice though because of his age, style and position. He fits perfectly on Matthews' left-wing and plays a physical style of hockey that is welcoming. He's a one-of-one on this team and could be what Sam Bennett is today. He deserves to be paid $8M on an eight-year deal, and although a bridge contract would save cap-space, it would be a terrible idea to lock him up for anything less than eight years.

It's really dissapointing that the only change that seems prominent is Mitch Marner's departure, but knowing the Leafs, they'll probably find a way to re-sign him too.