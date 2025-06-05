Maple Leafs could've used Corey Perry's grit, now he's bringing it to the Cup Final

Corey Perry has been one of the most important reasons why the Edmonton Oilers have made back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals appearances. Over his 113 games with the Oilers, he has recorded 27 goals and 16 assists for 43 points. His offensive production, plus his gritty physical play style, have been a godsend to the Oilers, much to the dismay of Toronto Maple Leaf fans.

For the 58th straight season, the Leafs will be watching the Stanley Cup Finals from their couches. With the era of the "Core Four" seemingly coming to a disappointing end, fans are wondering what they could have done differently. Specifically, what would've happened if they brought in Corey Perry, in the many opportunities they had?

Why Corey Perry in the Fianls rubs salt in the Maple Leafs wound

The Maple Leafs have had multiple opportunities to bring in Perry. The first time happened back in 2013, when Perry was a free agent. While he ended up inking an eight-year extension, he was very close to signing a deal with the Maple Leafs. Now, it's unlikely that if Perry had signed back in 2013, he would still be on the team, but his presence could have changed the outcome of some of the early series during this era.

The more well-known chance the Leafs had to sign him was back in January of 2024. After Perry was released by the Blackhawks due to "unacceptable conduct," there were two teams that were interested in bringing him in. The first was the Oilers, the team he ended up signing with, and the second was the Maple Leafs. There were reports that the two sides had multiple interests.

Bringing in Perry would have changed the entire complexion of the Maple Leafs roster. One of the biggest reasons the Leafs lost to the Panthers was due to the lack of physicality. Guys like Mathew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand bullied the Maple Leafs during the seven-game series. While adding Perry wouldn't make the Leafs the more physical team, it would give them some grit. Some to counterbalance the Panthers' playstyle.

Perry is also in the middle of one of the best playoff performances he's had in years. Through 16 games, he's racked up seven goals and three assists for ten points. It's his highest goal total since the 2014-15 playoffs when he scored 10 as a member of the Ducks. He has also potted four power-play goals, which leads all players this playoffs.

This offensive performance would have been a big help for the Maple Leafs. During their 13 playoff games, they only averaged 2.77 goals per game and only converted on 21.6% of their power play opportunities. If Perry were on the team, those numbers would be dramatically different, changing how the playoffs went for the Leafs.

Instead, Perry signed with the Oilers and is looking to win the second Stanley Cup of his career. Leaving Maple Leaf fans to wonder what could have been.