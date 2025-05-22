The End of the Core Four: A Decade of Disappointment for the Toronto Maple Leafs

If this is finally it, it's a fitting end for a core of players with so much promise, potential, and belief in them to go out once again in a Game 7 of the NHL playoffs.

After having a 3-1 lead in the second period of Game 3 and losing that game along with the next two with lackluster efforts, to forcing a Game 7 at home that ended in a 6-1 loss, making it back-to-back home games both ending with jersey's being thrown on the ice, from fans that have dealt with frustration year-after-year since 2016.

With another heartbreak added to the long list of them for this Leaf's team, there probably aren't going to be many optimistic Leaf fans trying to convince Leafs' management to "run it back" next October in what will most likely be the last showing of the Core Four era.

This core of Toronto Maple Leafs players has most likely played their last game together and went out in the only way they will be remembered: disappointingly. After nine seasons, this core of Leafs players, once seen as the saviors of the 1967 curse, are now only keeping that ghost alive and well for fans to live with.

With Mitch Marner's and John Tavares's futures uncertain as both become unrestricted free agents on July 1, changes seem to be coming to this franchise that go much deeper than just the roster, and how could there not be?

This core of Marner, Tavares, Auston Matthews, and William Nylander have never been able to produce in the playoffs like they do in the regular season, but the blame for another underwhelming season shouldn't be entirely on them. It should mostly go to Brendan Shanahan, who rebuilt this team in 2014 with his "Shanaplan" when he took over as President of the Leafs.

Shanahan is just one of the many key figures involved in this Core Four era who could've saved what was and still is a fanbase filled with misery.

Assuming major changes to this Leafs team are coming in the next couple of months, including possible exits of Marner, Tavares, and Shanahan, this piece will provide a timeline from when Matthews was selected 1st overall by the Leafs in 2016 to their seventh Game 7 loss.

2016-17: A New Era is Born

2016 NHL Draft - Round One | Bruce Bennett/GettyImages

For many, 2016 marked the beginning of a dynasty, one that would end the then 49-year cup drought for the Leafs.

After selecting Matthews with the 1st overall pick, thanks to Robidas Island, 2016 marked three consecutive drafts where the Leafs acquired talent within the first eight picks. Aside from scoring four goals in his NHL debut, the baby-faced Matthews secured the Calder Trophy with 69 points in his rookie season, leading all rookies.

What was even more promising at that point was that Marner and Nylander weren't far behind. With each ending their rookie seasons with 61 points, meaning the Leafs had three rookies within the top four in rookie scoring .

Along with their regular season success, they made the playoffs in their rookie seasons, taking a veteran Washington Capitals team to six games and a Boston Bruins team to seven games the year after that.

Even after being bounced in the first round back-to-back years, this core of buds showcased why they'd be contenders for years to come, especially under an experienced Mike Babcock as their head coach.