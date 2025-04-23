The Toronto Maple Leafs' core players, including Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, Mitch Marner, and Morgan Rielly, have been criticized in years past for not producing in the playoffs. That is not the case through two games in their first-round series against the Ottawa Senators. All five players have impacted the Leafs being up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

These five players have combined for 16 points through the first two games. They have silenced the critics for now and are a big reason why the Leafs are winning. However, the games are only going to get tougher, and it's these players who will need to continue producing if they want to keep the naysayers quiet.

Through the first two games, Tavares is leading the way with two goals and two assists for four points. Also with four points is Marner, who has one goal and three assists. Nylander has one goal and two assists for three points, while team captain Matthews has yet to score but has three assists. Rounding out the group is Rielly, with two goals.

Both of the goals by Tavares came on the power play, and all three of Marner's assists have come on the power play. The power play hasn't always been a strength for the Leafs this season, but it's helping them now when the games matter most. Through the first two games, the Leafs have gone 4/7 on the power play for a 57% success rate. Another important factor from the power play and at even strength is Matthews having a 57.9% faceoff winning percentage. Winning faceoffs and gaining control of the puck is crucial, especially in close games like Game 2.

Toronto Maple Leafs Must Create Space in Ottawa for Games 3 and 4

With the best-of-seven series shifting to Ottawa for games three and four, the Senators will have the advantage of the last line change. Senators head coach Travis Green will put his best defenders on the ice whenever the Leafs put their top two lines out. This will limit time and space for the Leafs top producers, but those players will need to find a way to contribute.

The best way to cause the home team to end up at a disadvantage is by forcing them to ice the puck. This allows the Leafs to put out the matchup they want against an Ottawa line that can't change. Another option is for the Leafs to keep skating hard and driving plays when they have the puck and hope that the Senators take a penalty. With the power play clicking the way it is, it could be the deciding factor in the Leafs winning on the road and winning the series.

Game 3 of this series goes on Thursday night, and Game 4 will be on Saturday night. The Leafs will want to win at least one if not both games to return home with the series lead for Game 5. The Leafs will try to make sure a Game 5 isn't needed, but it won't be easy.