Top 3 Toronto Maple Leafs forwards of all-time

Although he left this offseason, Mitch Marner is arguably one of the greatest forwards in Toronto Maple Leafs history, but does he crack the top three of all-time?

The history of the Toronto Maple Leafs is funny because although it spans over 100 years, the team hasn't produced as many greats as you think. There are still a number of players that are Hall of Fame worthy, but if you're comparing them to other franchies, the 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings alone may have had more talent in one season than the Leafs have had in it's entire history.

If you don't remember that Red Wings roster, they had 10 players that eventually made the Hall of Fame and a Hall of Fame coach in Scotty Bowman.

As much fun as it is to be a pessimistic Leafs fan, we should be very grateful for the current roster and the last decade of Toronto hockey because this is one the most talented eras. Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares all have legitimate chances at making the Hall of Fame one day, so although it hasn't translated in playoff success like that 01-02 Red Wings team, it's still been a way better ride than the last Era from 2004-2015.

With that being said, let's take a look at the best three forwards in Leafs history.

3) Mats Sundin

Fans are probably going to riot that Mats Sundin is No. 3 on this list, but there are two players who deserve to be higher on the list than him.

Sundin is the all-time leader in goals and points (for now) with 420 goals and 987 points and was the captain for my entire childhood. There may not be anybody out there that respects and appreciates Sundin more than me, but he never won a Stanley Cup, or any big individual awards like that players at No. 1 and No. 2 on this list.

Sundin was a consistent scorer who delievered in big moments, ultiamtely winning a Gold Medal with Team Sweden at the 2006 Olympics and was a worthy Hall of Famer. He rarely missed a game and was a fantastic leader so although there are some people who would put him at No. 1, I think No. 3 is a good place for him.