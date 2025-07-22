Maple Leafs fans' most hated figure: Mitch Marner or Mats Sundin?

Mats Sundin and Mitch Marner are two of the greatest players in Toronto Maple Leafs history, but they're also two of the most hated.

It's been 17 years since Mats Sundin left the Toronto Maple Leafs, so it may seem surprising that I'm calling him one of the most hated players in franchise history. Despite being the franchise leader in goals and points, Sundin's departure was less than ideal.

Time heals all wounds as fans love Sundin today, but in the moment, the die-hard's were angry, to say it lightly. If you don't remember, the Leafs were not a very good team during this timeframe and were set to the miss the playoffs. Sundin was one of their best trade assets, but he had a no-trade-clause, so although the Leafs tried to trade him, he refused.

This sounds familiar doesn't it? The Leafs were actually good last year, but Marner did the same thing, refusing to waive his no-trade clause, which resulted in the team losing the player for free.

In Sundin's case, the team needed assets, such as prospects and draft picks and wanted Sundin to do the admirable thing by waiving his no-trade-clause to try to win a Stanley Cup elsewhere. In Marner's case, the Leafs could have recieved Mikko Rantanen in-return, which could have been a huge help towards winning a championship this year.

Marner is the Most Hated Figure in Leafs History

If Sundin would have retired after that 2008 season, I think the fans would have taken the departure lighter, but instead, he signed with Vancouver (Leafs fans hate the Canucks). When he returned against the Leafs during that 2008-09 season, the fans booed him, but Sundin had the last laugh, winning the game, while being named the first-star.

When Marner returns to Toronto this year, I think it's going to be a lot more harsh than Sundin's return. Despite being sixth in all-time scoring and fourth in all-time assists, it feels like Marner is going to get booed out of the building and has evolved as the team's most hated figure.

It's a real shame that this has happened because Marner had a chance to be a hero in Toronto. He never should have insisted that he wanted more money than Auston Matthews, and shouldn't have admitted to checking out Vegas during the season. If he wanted to go to Vegas that bad, he should have requested a trade before the season and ripped the band-aid off.

I think Leafs Nation would have respected him more if he requested a trade, because he denied us of Mikko Rantanen who had four less playoff goals this season than Marner has in his entire career (9 goals versus 13 goals).

Marner gave up on the Leafs well before his contract ended and for that reason alone, he should be the most hated figure in Toronto. Say what you want about Matthews', Nylander and Tavares, but those three players want to be here. Marner wanted out and never allowed the Leafs to get something for him, so when he returns this year, he'll get booed more than any other player in franchise history, and I'll be leading the charge.