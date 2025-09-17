Top 3 contenders to replace Mitch Marner on Leafs' first line

It’s no secret that the Leafs need to fill the position of right winger in the absence of Mitch Marner. The Matthews, Knies first line is still incomplete, and no one has won the spot just yet.

There are two clear options for who can take the position, and one that may be a rogue opinion. I think Domi, Macceli and Joshua are top contenders.

Max Domi

Firstly, Domi has proven success on this line, especially working with Knies. In addition to points gained while all three players are out together. Knies has developed a physical game, specifically last season, where we saw him use his size and weight in the boards and to shut down opposing players. The young winger is six-foot-three and just under 230 pounds. This could tie in well with Domi’s aggressive gameplay. Knies is a proven goal scorer, with 29 goals last season, and despite his size, is quick on his feet. To match this fast-paced scoring style, Domi is a playmaker and creates scoring chances for Matthews and Knies. It goes without saying that Matthews just needs the puck, and (usually) it ends up in the back of the net. This line is my top pick for now; time will tell for my second option.

Matias Maccelli

Matias Maccelli is a player to look out for this season, and I think we just may be seeing him on the first line. We don’t know how he plays with Matthews and Knies in a regular-season context yet, but if he proves to be a match, I think it could be a very successful line. Maccelli also has that playmaking style that would set up No. 34 and 23 perfectly. He already seems to have gotten in well with the coach and players, based on comments from Berube; hopefully, this translates onto the ice.

Dakota Joshua

Lastly, Dakota Joshua could be an interesting choice to try out on the line. I’m not saying he will be full-time in the position, but I do think he fits in. This could transform into a heavy style and net-crashing line. It would be more chaotic than what Berube and the team prefer, but sometimes it's necessary.

Obviously, Nylander would fit in on the line as he and Knies have great chemistry as well, but it's crucial to spread the talent across the lines. That heavy of a first line is what Toronto has faced criticism on for many years, while the core four were still intact. If needed, Willy could be moved up, but the first line shouldn't be his home.

I think Domi will start the season alongside the players on the first line, but the new guys will also get their chance to test it out.