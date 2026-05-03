This NHL Mock Draft just gave Maple Leafs fans their dream scenario

The future of the Toronto Maple Leafs is going to be decided on Tuesday at the NHL Draft Lottery. If the lottery balls go their way, they could get the first- or second-overall pick at the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft and making what has been a miserable season, slightly better.

But they currently have the fifth-highest odds for winning that lottery, and are more likely than not to have their pick drop down to sixth- or seventh-overall and hand that pick right to the Boston Bruins thanks to Brad Trelivings disastrous masterpiece of the Brandon Carlo trade last year.

Thanks to The Hockey News' latest Mock Draft, we can start to dream a little bit more, though.

NHL Mock Draft has Leafs fans dreaming of Gavin McKenna

After a simulated lottery as part of this mock draft, the Maple Leafs of all teams jumped up from fifth to the first-overall pick. And there they made the easiest decision they have made on the draft floor since selecting Auston Matthews at first overall in 2016.

Of course, in this mock draft, the Maple Leafs are selecting, from Penn State University, Gavin McKenna.

"The dream scenario for hockey’s 'Evil Empire', the Leafs wind up with the first overall pick in the year in which they miss the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16. While they are certainly a team that would have to at least consider trading down in this spot to maximize their assets, Gavin McKenna is almost the perfect fit for the Leafs offensive needs and a future cornerstone to extend their window moving forward," Ferrari wrote on the mock draft.

As pointed out later in the article, it feels like an instant win to get a player like McKenna for the Leafs. While other teams would have to contemplate about selecting the pure-offensive player with the first pick -- since there are concerns about McKenna's work rate on the ice and his lack of any defensive game whatsoever -- the Leafs are more than happy to add him to their foundation that is already laid. And, he would have a heck of a center to start his NHL career with.

"McKenna could reasonably step right into the lineup, and his fit with Auston Matthews on paper is as perfect as it gets," Ferrari wrote. "McKenna is the ultimate playmaker and facilitator in the offensive zone, which could effectively replace the loss of Mitch Marner from a year ago. Matthews is one of the best defensive centers in hockey, which would help mitigate any deficiencies in McKenna’s game.

McKenna to the Leafs fits like a glove."

The only other player that has the potential to be selected at first overall right now, is Swedish winger Ivar Stenberg. He's less of a dynamic offensive talent than McKenna but has everything that the Canadian winger lacks in work ethic on the ice and a strong defensive base. Plus, he's already been one of the best players in one of the best leagues in the world, the SHL, so he could be more ready for the NHL.

But, the name recognition of Gavin McKenna, the marketing possibilities, and the idea that McKenna would be able to give a huge offensive boost to this Toronto team, makes it an easy choice if this happens.

Now, we're dreaming of this being the result of Tuesday night.