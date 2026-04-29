Maple Leafs face franchise-defining moment at 2026 NHL Draft Lottery

The Toronto Maple Leafs face a franchise-defining moment in the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery. That’s not hyperbole. It’s a stark reality of just how bad this season was for the organization. And it’s also an indication of the bifurcation opening up ahead.

A good example of just how crucial the NHL Draft Lottery can be is the New York Islanders.

Heading into last season’s lottery, the Islanders were on a rebuild trajectory. They were an underachieving, veteran club that did not seem to have much hope of rebounding. Then, a stunning Draft lottery win allowed New York to draft first overall and land Matthew Schaefer.

Schaefer’s arrival reinvigorated the Islanders, giving the team a renewed sense of hope. They also traded defenseman Noah Dobson in exchange for two additional first-round picks.

Of course, the Islanders did not return to the playoffs this season. But that lottery win in 2025 helped the team stave off a full-on rebuild, at least for the time being.

That’s the situation the Maple Leafs face on May 5. If the Leafs manage to at least hold on to the first-round pick pledged to the Boston Bruins, Toronto could very well delay a full-on rebuild.

A first-overall pick could even save the franchise by infusing a high-end talent not seen since Auston Matthews’s arrival.

Missing out on the pick, that is, landing the sixth-overall pick and beyond, would most certainly plunge the Maple Leafs into rebuild territory. The Bruins would be the fortunate recipients of a high draft pick, with the Toronto bereft of a first-rounder.

Maple Leafs first-rounder would open many possibilities

Let’s assume for a minute the Maple Leafs at least remain at #5 in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft. That situation would allow the club to keep the pick. Simultaneously, it would open the door to various possibilities. We’ll run down all the various possibilities if and when the Leafs do keep the pick.

For now, two major possibilities open up. First, the Leafs would evidently keep the pick. They could take a potential top-pairing defenseman or a game-breaking forward. You would have to think that a center would be at the forefront of the Leafs’ minds.

Second, the Maple Leafs could trade the pick. It could be jettisoning the pick in exchange for a solid package, or getting additional pieces and potentially trading down in the first round.

Getting that first-rounder gives the Maple Leafs something they really haven’t had in recent years: Flexibility. The organization’s incoming GM would have various possibilities to work with. Having the pick could bring in one franchise-altering prospect or multiple pieces to aid a quick retool.

That pick is in a quantum state right now. The Leafs have it, and they don’t. It won’t be until after May 5 that we’ll know what the reality actually is.