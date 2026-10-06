This Maple Leafs soaring forward can fuel Toronto's 2026-27 bounce back

After a busy offseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs have had a shaky start to the 2026-27 season. At the time of this writing, the Maple Leafs have a 1-2-0 record. This included them losing their most recent game against the Ottawa Senators by a 3-2 final score on Oct. 3.

If the Maple Leafs hope to be a playoff team this season, they will need to improve as the campaign carries on. Yet, one specific player who could very well have the potential to help fuel a successful bounce-back season for the Maple Leafs is forward Easton Cowan.

Cowan put together a strong breakout year for the Maple Leafs last season, as he posted 11 goals, 18 assists, and 29 points in 66 games. With numbers like these, the 21-year-old forward proved that he was ready for the NHL. Yet, now that he is in his second NHL season, it would not be surprising if he hits a new level this campaign.

Cowan has certainly been having an excellent start to the season with the Maple Leafs, too. In three games so far with the Original Six club this campaign, he has one goal and three points. With this, the young forward is already making a real impact offensively for Toronto this season and will be aiming to keep it up from here.

If Cowan can hit at least the 20-goal and 50-point marks this season, it would be huge a Maple Leafs club that is looking to get back into the playoffs. The possibility of him doing so should not be ruled out, as he has good offensive potential.

Maple Leafs should give Cowan a real chance in their top six

If the Maple Leafs want to give Cowan the best chance to succeed, they should strongly consider giving him a real chance in their top six. He could thrive playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Kirill Marchenko, as both players are incredibly gifted offensively. If Toronto did put Cowan on that line, it could be exactly what would help him take that next step in his development.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what kind of season Cowan can put together for the Maple Leafs this year. If the Maple Leafs give him the opportunity to have a more significant role, he could very well blossom into a high-impact forward and help the Maple Leafs get back into the playoffs.