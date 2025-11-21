The narrative of the Toronto Maple Leafs' struggles this season is something that many are tired of hearing. Unfortunately, after a 3-2 overtime loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, the struggles continue.

The Leafs got goals from John Tavares, who keeps his hot streak going, now having six points in his last five games, and blueliner Dakota Mermis, who got his first as a Leaf.

Despite the Leafs having their top players, Tavares and William Nylander, who are currently the only active members of the core four, leading the team offensively, they are still in need of some scoring from the other forwards. With Auston Matthews yet to return to the lineup and Matthew Knies, who missed the last two games, they are more than in need of depth scoring.

2024 draftee Miroslav Holinka has a lot to offer to the Maple Leafs

One player that comes to mind for this is Miroslav Holinka, who was drafted in the fifth round, 151st overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Holinka has been dominating in the Western Hockey League for the Edmonton Oil Kings this season by putting up 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 22 games so far this season, which puts him at second among the team's scoring leaders. The recently turned 20-year-old is tied for eighth in points amongst skaters in the WHL.

Miro makes no mistake. 😏



Miroslav Holinka buries his 11th of the season and makes it 2-1.@EdmOilKings | @MapleLeafs | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/f4MxYRVeMd — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) November 19, 2025

Holinka had a decent freshman season in the WHL last year, as he recorded 45 points (19 goals, 26 assists) in 47 games played, which was good for sixth on the team in points.

Even though he would possibly remain with the Oil Kings for the rest of this season, Holinka could very well see some NHL ice time with the Leafs next year. Toronto has given fellow youngster, Easton Cowan, who recorded an assist on the game-tying Tavares goal last night, a shot at some NHL playing time and has quietly been showing flashes of what he is capable of doing.

If the same goes for Holinka, and he shows what he can do, the Leafs could have even younger, homegrown talent. Holinka is great at passing the puck and finding teammates for a solid scoring chance. He also has a knack for finding open ice and creating a good shot opportunity for himself. Not to mention, he's very agile on his skates, making him a great skater.

While the Leafs try to pick up the pieces of what's been an extremely underwhelming season so far, it wouldn't be a good idea to take Holinka away from what's been a good season so far for him in the WHL. However, the Leafs should try him out next year to kick off his NHL experience.



Toronto could certainly use some more homegrown talent moving forward to help them out. Developing talented young players to succeed in the NHL can go a long way for many teams, and the Leafs have to start being one of them. However, as of now, they are still trying to figure this season out.



