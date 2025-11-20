Leafs fans hit emotional highs and lows after Berube's updates on Matthews and Stolarz

The Toronto Maple Leafs haven't had it easy this early into the season. Through 20 games, the Leafs have a 9-9-2 record and just 20 points, the worst in the entire Eastern Conference. It certainly hasn't helped that the Leafs are dealing with a variety of injuries, including to team captain Auston Matthews and goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

Matthews has been sidelined since Nov. 11 after suffering a lower body injury on a hit from behind from Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov. Stolarz, meanwhile, left that same game with an upper body injury. The hope is that both can return soon enough to help the Leafs stack some wins.

On Thursday, Matthews was spotted skating at practice and talking to head coach Craig Berube. Stolarz was nowhere to be found in practice. After practice ended, Berube provided updates on both Matthews and Stolarz. Berube said that while Matthews doesn't have a firm timetable for a return, he said he's "feeling a lot better" and was "shooting the puck well." As for Stolarz, Berube revealed that his upper body injury is "worse than we thought."

Auston Matthews nearing return, while Anthony Stolarz injury is 'worse' than anticipated

“Worse than we thought,” Berube said, h/t Sportsnet. “He’s not ready to get on the ice yet and do the things he has needed to do. Hopefully it’s soon. I really don't have a timetable for him. Maybe tomorrow he’ll be on the ice. I’m not sure."

The Matthews news is welcoming, but it's not necessarily anything fans haven't known already. Matthews was already expected to be sidelined for their game on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets based on general manager Brad Treliving's comments. However, the door is already open for a potential return on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Stolarz news is a bummer. The team had planned to go with a goaltending tandem of Stolarz and Joseph Woll, the latter of whom had missed the start of the season. So Stolarz had to get the brunt of starts at the beginning of the season, to mixed results.

Through 13 games, Stolarz had a 6-5-1 record, a 3.51 goals allowed average, and a .884 save percentage.

Woll made his official season debut on Nov. 15 against the Chicago Blackhawks, where he stopped 29-of-32 shot attempts in a 3-2 loss. Facing the St. Louis Blues this past Tuesday, Woll saved 28-of-29 shots faced in a 3-2 overtime victory.

The Leafs just haven't had luck in keeping their goalie tandem together for the start of this season. It doesn't sound like Stolarz is making his return any time soon. But the good news is that Matthews is getting that much closer to his return.