This Islanders defenceman could be the perfect short-term fix for the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs could look to add yet another fresh face to their completely renovated lineup that was built by John Chayka this summer, although it could very well just be a short-term fix. That player is Scott Mayfield from the New York Islanders.

Recently, the 34-year-old blueliner had been reportedly made available, and the Leafs had already asked the Isles about him last season, where they could have actually used him in the lineup as well.

#Isles have scouts in building for #SJSharks vs. #Leafs.



TOR looking for D. I believe TOR inquired about Mayfield last season.



Believe they’ve stayed in touch.



Mayfield (full NTC) has been a healthy scratch for 6 of 8 games this season.



Won’t play tomorrow, either. https://t.co/MnFIHpciLG — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) October 20, 2026

For Mayfield himself, it has been rough with the Islanders. The St. Louis, Missouri, native has only played two games this season due to being a healthy scratch and has yet to record a point. While he does not bring any scoring output, he sure is built to defend.

Mayfield stands at a whopping six-foot-five and weighs 215 pounds. A defenceman that big could be useful for teams looking for more size and strength. Not to mention, he led all Islanders skaters in penalty minutes last season (83). While that stat is not important, it shows that Mayfield is not afraid to get chippy and even drop the gloves once in a while.

The Leafs could give Scott Mayfield something he does not have already

As mentioned before, Mayfield has only played two games so far this season due to being a healthy scratch. It's not his fault, as the Islanders are currently loaded up on defencemen, which leaves the 34th pick in the 2011 NHL draft without a consistent spot in the lineup.

This is where an opportunity for Mayfield could open up in Toronto. The Leafs have already been riddled by an injury to Chris Tanev this season, and he is on the injured reserve once again.

Even more recently, Jake McCabe found himself in trouble when he had to leave last night's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period. With the defence corps unfortunately looking thinner over time, maybe a move to add more depth on the blue line is just what could be needed for both the Leafs and Mayfield.

What could it cost for Toronto to acquire Scott Mayfield?

The American blueliner is currently in the fourth year of a seven-year, $24.5 million deal with a cap hit of $3.5 million per season. While the contract seems massive, he does have a full no-trade clause that does not allow a trade unless approved by Mayfield himself.

If Toronto sounds good to him, Chayka might look to offload at least a roster or AHL player along with a couple of mid-round draft picks, possibly a fourth- or fifth-round pick. After all, Mayfield is 34, and the Islanders have not played him much this year, meaning they do not have much of a spot or role for him to occupy and would look to get something out of it.

While Mayfield might not be a top defenceman, he would easily provide a physical spark with his size and can be a presence as two of the top defenders on the Leafs, Tanev and McCabe, are out of service for now.