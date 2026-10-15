Elliotte Friedman reveals Maple Leafs’ plans after Chris Tanev injury

There has been plenty of talk regarding the Toronto Maple Leafs’ plans amid the mess that has become the Chris Tanev injury.

But according to insider Elliotte Friedman, fans shouldn’t expect a massive move anytime soon.

In the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the notable insider discussed the Maple Leafs' plans for dealing with the Chris Tanev situation, summing up the strategy in a single sentence.

“I think their hope is play through this, this week and see where they are over the next little bit.”

The statement suggests that GM John Chayka, while he’s certainly seeing what’s out there, isn’t really compelled to pull the trigger on a major move at this juncture. It seems the expectation is that the current blue line can keep things together, thereby precluding the need for a reactionary move.

That’s why the next batch of games will determine if there’s a need for a move sooner rather than later. Of course, everything depends on Tanev’s health. If there’s no indication that he will be returning reasonably soon, circumstances may force Chayka’s hand to do something.

Chayka swinging big for next Maple Leafs move

Friedman did point out something interesting. He highlighted the comments he got from one of his sources, stating that Chayka is not looking to make a small move. If he can, he’s looking to make something big happen.

“I was talking about it with another manager, one thing he said to me was, ‘One thing we’re learning about Chayka in his second go-around… he doesn’t go up to the plate to hit singles.”

The baseball reference points towards the idea that Chayka is looking to make something big happen. His expectation is to hit a home run, particularly if Tanev proves that he can’t go for a while.

But even if Tanev is ready to return as soon as he’s eligible, you have to think that the Maple Leafs are planning on finding more permanent solutions to the blueline depth.

It’s worth pointing out that the Maple Leafs see themselves as a playoff team. And while they have certainly shown that over the last batch of games, the team clearly needs to shore up its defense.

So, let’s see what happens in the coming days. The Leafs play the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, the New York Islanders on Saturday, and the San Jose Sharks on Monday night. Those three games should reveal what the Maple Leafs’ situation is and what the next moves could be.