This forgotten Maple Leafs forward might deserve another shot

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking at a significant roster churn this offseason. Even if the organization doesn’t want to make wholesale changes, it will have to. Management can’t afford to seem like they’re doing nothing to remedy the failures of this season.

One of the veteran forwards that appears to be on the way out is Calle Jarnkrok. The 34-year-old will be ending his four-year deal this summer. The contract, signed in 2022, seemed like a solid value addition.

In his first season, Jarnkrok delivered by notching career highs in goals and points. But it was all downhill after that. Injuries have essentially derailed his career. This season, despite being mostly healthy, Jarnkrok could not muster much offensive production. His six goals and eight points in 56 games were hardly what the organization was expecting from him this season.

Even when considering how much Jarnkrok had been part of trade chatter all season long, the Maple Leafs can afford to bring him back. The situation, however, will depend on the deal he’s willing to sign.

If Jarnkrok is willing to come back on something like a one-year deal close to $1 million, the Maple Leafs could afford to take a flyer on him. There’s no reason why the Leafs shouldn’t. He could be a solid 13th forward and a versatile injury fill-in.

Jarkrok can kill penalties and play a quiet, unspectacular bottom-six role. If the Maple Leafs are happy getting uneventful minutes from him, along with an absence of scoring, then bringing him back on a cheap one-year deal would not be the worst idea in the world.

Of course, if another organization, for some reason, is willing to give him a multi-year deal, well, he’d be better off signing elsewhere.

Major reason why Maple Leafs should pass on Jarnkrok

The overwhelming consensus will be for the Maple Leafs to let Jarkrok walk this summer. Recouping $2.1 million in cap space should be more than enough incentive to allow Jarnkrok to seek an opportunity with another club.

Beyond his offensive ineffectiveness might not necessarily be the biggest reason to pass on him. Re-signing Jarnkrok this summer could limit the chances for a younger player to make the team. For instance, Bo Groulx showed some decent potential. Jacob Quillan could be a serviceable fourth-liner for a deal close to league minimum.

Meanwhile, Luke Haymes, Ryan Tverberg, and even Michael Pezzeta could all see their paths to the NHL blocked by Jarnkrok.

Perhaps the best path forward for Jarnkrok would be playing more of a mentorship role for younger guys coming up.

Who knows? Jarnkrok’s permanence with the club will be one of the biggest decisions the Maple Leafs’ next GM will have to make. Although, the decision might not be quite as tough as most think.

Whatever the eventual outcome, the fact of the matter is that the Maple Leafs can afford to take a flyer on Jarnkrok, especially considering he could be a serviceable depth forward.