Maple Leafs can't wait to get this player off the books

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into what is seen as the most anticipated offseason in recent history. With many players who are looking to be on the way out, Leafs fans should be most excited for this unrestricted free agent.

Calle Järnkrok is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, with the Maple Leafs ready to let his contract off their books. Over the past four seasons, the Swedish forward has had an annual average value of $2.1 million, which, for a team that has been up against the cap it takes away crucial money from acquiring a top talent to improve their roster.

Calle Järnkrok's time with Toronto was not a complete failure

When the Maple Leafs acquired Calle Järnkrok during the summer of 2022, he finally added a two-way presence to the Maple Leafs' lineup, which had lacked depth. Järnkrok was highly reliable on the defensive side of the puck, while he had proved to have a scoring touch. However, just four seasons later, a combination of injuries and inconsistent play has prevented him from being the player the Maple Leafs once saw.

Järnkrok's early tenure with the Maple Leafs looked promising. In his first season with the organization, he registered nearly 40 points, which included his first 20-goal season while playing in over 70 contests. The 34-year-old was able to play throughout the lineup and in any situation with the same amount of intensity, no matter where he was slotted within the lineup. At this point in the signing, all signs were pointing in the right direction.

Unfortunately for the Maple Leafs, this did not last as long as intended. At this stage of his tenure with the Maple Leafs, Järnkrok began to deal with injury troubles. During the 2023-24 season, Järnkrok was only able to suit up in 52 games but still had a productive season, producing 20 points. This seemed to be the final good season with the organization, as the next two seasons looked to take a turn for the worse.

Injuries began to take over Järnkrok's career

During the 2024-25 season, Järnkrok was forced to have surgery following a lower-body injury in November. The veteran winger was only able to compete in 19 games, the least amount of games since his rookie season with the Nashville Predators. Throughout the past two seasons, Järnkrok has constantly been pushed down on the depth chart before no longer having a spot heading into next season. His ice time began to decrease, while he became a far less impactful forward compared to his first couple of seasons with the Maple Leafs.

Calle Järnkrok's time with the Maple Leafs will have fans feeling different emotions. When he first joined the team, he was an impactful forward many were excited to have for years to come; however, injuries became a problem, which has led to how he has progressed over time.