These 2 Maple Leafs prospects are one step from the OHL Finals

The Toronto Maple Leafs season has been officially over for a few weeks now, but that doesn't mean there's not still meaningful sports to watch as a Leafs fan.

The Toronto Blue Jays seemed to have turned a corner on their rough start to the year, and the Toronto Raptors find themselves in a heated first-round playoff series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On top of that, the Toronto Marlies have advanced to the AHL's North Division Semifinals with a 2-1 series win over the Rochester Americans, led by the likes of Easton Cowan and Jacob Quillan.

In the junior hockey world, the three Canadian Major Junior leagues are well into their playoff seasons, and two Toronto Maple Leafs draft picks have made it to the third round with their respective OHL clubs, and have a chance to face off for the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

Matthew Hlacar is grinding for the Kitchener Rangers

The Kitchener Rangers have enjoyed a successful season thus far, earning the #1 seed in the OHL's Western Conference and currently find themselves up 2-0 in the Conference Finals, taking on the #2-seeded Windsor Spitfires.

Maple Leafs draft pick Matthew Hlacar has played a secondary role for the Rangers this season, putting up 12 points in 51 games during the regular season, and one goal in 11 playoff games this postseason.

Hlacar, a Leafs 7th-round pick from 2025, sits just two wins away from the OHL Championship Series, as the Rangers aim to make the finals for the first time since 2008, which was also the last time they won the OHL title.

Ben Danford wants to finish his junior career on top

Maple Leafs 2024 first-rounder Ben Danford has had quite the eventful 2025-26 year, from being traded from the Oshawa Generals to the Brantford Bulldogs mid-season, to representing Team Canada at the World Juniors, Danford has been quite busy during his final junior year.

After two trips to the OHL Championship Series with the Generals, Danford aims to make it three in a row now as a member of the regular season champion Bulldogs, and he hopes that it's third times the charm in his hunt for an OHL title.

The Generals suffered defeat to the London Knights in both the 2024 and 2025 finals, and with the Bulldogs now up 2-1 on their Eastern Conference Final opponent, the Barrie Colts, Danford could get one more shot at OHL glory.

Danford's shutdown-style of play has made him a key figure on Brantford's back-end, but did manage to contribute an important goal offensively during round 2, scoring the overtime winner in game 3 in against the North Bay Battalion.

The Bulldogs are looking for their third OHL title in franchise history, following championships in 2018 and 2022.

Both Danford and Hlacar look to keep up their strong play for their respective teams, and could end up meeting one another in the finals when it's all said and done.