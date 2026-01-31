The pros and cons of the Leafs trading Scott Laughton

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves 10 points out of a playoff spot. A six-game winless streak seems to have put a nail in the coffin of their playoff hopes.

With the playoff outlook looking so bleak, it's time for Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving to look into selling off the roster.

One of the expiring deals on the roster is Scott Laughton, making him one of the top options to be traded at the trade deadline. Although expiring deals are prime candidates to be moved, the Laughton situation isn't that straightforward.

There are many things Treliving needs to consider before deciding to ship him off.

Pros

The pros of trading Laughton are pretty simple: you could get a good return for him.

The Leafs acquired Laughton with half his salary being retained, a fourth-round draft pick in 2025, and a 2027 sixth-round draft pick at last season's trade deadline. They gave up Nikita Grebenkin and a 2027 first-round draft pick.

Many, including myself, didn't like the trade when it happened, but Laughton has turned into an integral piece of this lineup.

He's a centre who can play on the wing, which provides versatility for any lineup, which adds to his trade value. His value is also higher because his cap hit is just $1.5 million, which is very affordable for any team trying to acquire him.

Laughton is also spectacular on the penalty kill, which has been one of the lone bright spots in a disaster of a season for the Leafs. He's also been stellar at the face-off dot, boasting a career high 57 per cent face-off percentage.

With his versatility, low cap hit, and passion, general managers in this league will value Laughton. I believe the Leafs would be able to get a first-round pick at the deadline, which is huge for a team that doesn't have much of a cupboard of picks and prospects.

Cons

The cons are more his intangibles to me than anything.

I know some people don't believe in intangibles, or believe they're important, but Laughton brings a lot to this team.

I already stated why he's valuable on the ice, but I think his attitude is one of the most important assets he has for the Leafs. He plays with an edge and seems like the heart of the team.

It gets even better 🤣

Scott Laughton with the cry face to some fans behind the bench right after the Leafs scored in overtime 😭😭



Absolute beauty



🎥: samjames._ / IG#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/vOjN3vEfIc — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) January 18, 2026

Whether it's intentional or not, he seems to have the pulse of Leafs nation as well. For a team that has taken so much criticism for not recognizing or showing emotions throughout a game, or in the lead-up to a game, Laughton is the complete opposite.

Scott Laughton on Florida Panthers: “We don’t like them. I don’t think they like us. And that’s good.” — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) December 2, 2025

I hope Treliving actually keeps Laughton around. This has been a disaster of a season between injuries and other problems with the roster, but the centres are a major strength. I still think this team can be competitive next season, although it looks bleak right now.

They need a second-line centre still, but if they can extend Laughton instead of trading him, Treliving should look to gain assets from other pieces of the roster.