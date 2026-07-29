The one reason why Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies trade talks won't die

One of the most perplexing storylines of the Toronto Maple Leafs' offseason has been the never-ending rumors of trading Matthew Knies.

Maple Leafs' general manager John Chayka has publicly stated that trading Knies is "not probable", but also said he would "evaluate everything." Of course, that is the kind of response any GM worth his salt would give. Reading between the lines, Chayka has extended an open invitation to other teams to "wow" him with an offer.

The Leafs' GM has yet to be impressed with any offer, as Knies remains in Toronto. Yet, since the talk of trading Knies won't go away, it has many NHL observers and Toronto fans wondering why the Maple Leafs continue to let dangle the idea of listening to trade offers for the young power forward.

Jeff Marek Suggests Leafs Looking For an "Overpay" in Knies Trade

Since it was reported that Knies was a part of a trade deadline discussion with the Montreal Canadiens last season, his name has continued to come up in trade rumors. It has left many confused about why the Maple Leafs wouldn't squash the rumblings. The 23-year-old has put up back-to-back seasons of twenty-plus goals and 150-plus hits, and added a career-best 43 assists in 2025-26.

Long-time NHL media personality Jeff Marek made a recent appearance on the Toronto Sports Rush podcast with host E.J. Hradek and tackled the topic of a Knies trade. He listed defenseman Morgan Rielly and Knies as possible moves the Leafs might make leading up to the season opener.

The host of The Sheet podcast described the Knies' talk as "one that I still scratch my head over, but perhaps it's the only piece they have where they know that someone will overpay to get this player." Listing Knies' skill set, the potential to be a consistent 40-goal scorer, and the new-age power forward that teams crave, Marek was bewildered that his name keeps coming up in trade talks.

Marek also noted Knies' friendly contract, five more years at a $7.75 AAV. "The only thing I can come up with is, he's the one player on the roster that the Maple Leafs know a team will definitely overpay to get."

He also suggested that teams see the potential in Knies and that he hasn't scratched the surface of his ceiling yet. There is a premium attached to trading for him because of the likely continued growth in his game.

Marek believes Chayka and the Leafs' default position is "we're keeping him," but if teams keep calling, they might reach a place where someone "significantly overpays." At that point, Marek believes, is when the Maple Leafs would seriously consider moving on from Knies.

"I think if you are the Maple Leafs, if you are John Chayka, you say to yourself, our default is we are keeping him, but teams keep calling, and we might just be able to get to a place where someone significantly overpays." Jeff Marek on Knies' trade

The former Leafs Lunch host said he would keep Knies since there are so few similar players around the NHL. Hradek added that Knies' value is something that Toronto could use to acquire a top two or three puck-moving defenseman.

Marek also wondered if the Maple Leafs are intentionally "chumming the waters" by keeping conversations active to lay the groundwork for a major roster shakeup should next season go sideways after 40 or so games.

For now, Knies remains a Toronto Maple Leafs, as Chayka has yet to receive a significant trade offer that forces their hand. Whether Knies represents the future of the team's top-six or becomes the ultimate trade chip, the clock is officially ticking on how long the Leafs can hold out for an irresistible overpayment.