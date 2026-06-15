The next Maple Leafs coach could already be in the organization

With the 2026 NHL Draft inching closer, the Toronto Maple Leafs still have yet to appoint a new head coach. The last few weeks have been filled with quite a lot of speculation regarding who could secure the job, such as former NHLer Joe Pavelski, former Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy and many more.

However, there might be a candidate for the job who has been with the organization for a few years now. That person is none other than Toronto Marlies head coach, John Gruden.

Gruden has been the bench boss for the Marlies since the 2023-24 season and has made the Calder Cup playoffs every year since, but never got that far. Looking at this season, it has been much better for Gruden and the Marlies, as they are currently up 2-0 on the Chicago Wolves in an intense Calder Cup Finals matchup.

What's important to know about Gruden is that he served as an assistant coach for the Boston Bruins in the 2022-23 season, his only season with the team, in which they finished with a historic 135-point campaign.

Prior to being behind the Bruins bench, Gruden was an assistant coach with the New York Islanders from the 2018-19 to the 2021-22 seasons and was crowned OHL champions as the head coach of the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2018.

Why Gruden would fit the Leafs' timeline right now

Gruden could certainly fit into the timeline for the Maple Leafs right now, as a handful of young, up-and-coming Leafs players are competing for the Calder Cup and could more than likely earn a roster spot next year.

Should that be the case and Gruden gets the job, it would create a nice atmosphere as he knows his players well. It could boost the performances of Easton Cowan, Bo Groulx and even get players like William Villeneuve a better shot at making the opening night roster.

Although never taking over as the head coach of an NHL team, Gruden should not be overlooked, as he has elevated the Marlies this season and has made them highly competitive enough to make some comebacks that have helped the team reach deep into the playoffs and are close to winning the Calder Cup.

While there isn't much hardware attached to Gruden's name, the fact that he has helped guide the Marlies into a Calder Cup Finals appearance and has seen results from the young Leafs players on the team should increase his chances of getting a promotion to an NHL head coach gig. Not to mention, hiring within the organization helps ease the stress of John Chayka having to scramble elsewhere to fill the position.