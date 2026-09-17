Maple Leafs’ first training camp lineup reveals some big clues

Toronto Maple Leafs training camp is underway. We have waited months for this to happen, but the time is finally here and we get to see some semblance of hockey take place for the first time since last spring. And now, we're getting some lineups.

As the Leafs took the ice at the Ford Performance Centre on Thursday morning, they were split into two distinct groups. Group 1 was clearly the NHL players, while Group 2 served as the Marlies group to participate at the big boy training camp and get into some preseason games.

With all the NHL regulars in one group, it meant that we were actually going to see some pairings and lines that we could see when the Leafs open their season on September 29. Because of that, we're getting some big clues.

Leafs' blue line could have a balanced look

Starting from the back, the Leafs defensemen pairings is certainly interesting. Notably, Morgan Rielly is dealing with something viral and could possibly miss the first preseason game, but should be back in time to start the season. But, we can still gleam some stuff from the pairings as is.

#Leafs D pairs in first drills:

McCabe-Tanev

Ekman-Larsson-Raddysh

Andrae-Danford

Blankenburg-Stecher — Terry Koshan 🇺🇦 (@koshtorontosun) September 17, 2026

If head coach Jim Hiller decides to keep this mindset that comes with these pairings, then it could be interesting. Jake McCabe and Chris Tanev form a top pair that could take on just about any opposing forward line and shut them down. If Rielly remains in the top four, it certainly seems like he will take Oliver Ekman-Larsson's current spot and be next to Darren Raddysh -- forming this ultra offensive, puckmoving pairing.

Moving on down, Emil Andrae should get a start in the top three pairings, and with Ekman-Larsson moving down, we could have an all-Swedish bottom pairing with two skilled and versatile defensemen. They might need to be heavily sheltered, but they would be able to really produce some points if given the right opportunities.

Ben Danford is there right now, but he should be starting the season in the AHL. Although, it is certainly notable that he's included in this group -- he can easily be considered as the top defenseman on the depth chart outside of the NHL.

Nick Blankenburg and Troy Stecher as the extra defensemen is certainly a luxury, and they will be in hot pursuit for a full-time role. Andrae and Ekman-Larsson, and maybe even someone like Tanev, should watch their back.

Forward lines provide so much excitement

The Leafs' forward group is taking shape and at very first glance, it's hard to not get excited.

Lines at first Leafs practice of the season



Knies - Matthews - Roslovic

McKenna - Tavares - Nylander

Cowan - Paul - Sissons

Joshua - Blueger - Duhaime

Lorentz



Ekman-Larsson - Raddysh

McCabe - Tanev

Andrae - Danford

Blankenburg - Stecher



Bobrovsky

Stolarz @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 17, 2026

Auston Matthews is back and in full health and now gets to potentially reunite with childhood buddy Jack Roslovic when the season starts, and keeps a familiar face in Matthew Knies beside him. John Tavares is going to be centering Gavin McKenna and William Nylander and possibly score 95 goals -- if that line works it's going to produce some insane magic in the offensive zone.

Easton Cowan, Nick Paul, and Colton Sissons sounds like the most annoying forward line to play against. While Dakota Joshua, Teddy Blueger, and Brandon Duhaime should be getting plenty of defensive assignments and be extremely aggressive, while also able to drop the gloves.

Hockey is right around the corner and if this is the lineup the Leafs start their 2026-27 season with, we would certainly not complain. They look more full, more deep, and more dangerous than what they were coming into last season with and hopefully that means a whole lot more wins than last season too.