Maple Leafs sign one of Auston Matthews' closest friends

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Jack Roslovic to a two-year contract worth $8 million.

Roslovic is coming off a solid season with the Edmonton Oilers after betting on himself with a one-year deal. The 29-year-old finished with 21 goals and 36 points in 69 games while spending most of the year in a middle-six role. His offence has always come in stretches, but his speed and ability to play both centre and wing give Toronto another versatile option as the roster continues to change.

Roslovic joins his old buddy Matthews in Toronto

Roslovic and Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews have known each other for years after coming through the U.S. National Team Development Program together. Having that familiarity won't hurt as Roslovic adjusts to one of the busiest markets in the league.

It also adds another interesting wrinkle to the Zach Werenski rumours. Toronto has been linked to the Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman for weeks, and Roslovic knows him as well as anyone after spending parts of four seasons together in Columbus. It doesn't mean a trade is coming, but it certainly adds another connection between Werenski and the Maple Leafs at a time when speculation continues to build.

Roslovic fills Robertson's role after being traded

This signing appears to be the replacement of Nick Robertson, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a fourth round pick earlier today. For John Chayka, this is a fairly low-risk addition, but also someone who has proven he can score at least 20 in the league. While also feeding the narrative that the Maple Leafs are trying to keep Matthews happy.

As for Roslovic, he adds speed, can move around the lineup when needed, and has shown he can produce secondary offence when he's put in the right spot. Which is likely going to be on the third line, which brings much-needed depth to the Maple Leafs' top nine.