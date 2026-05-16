The Maple Leafs may not have seen the best version of Anthony Stolarz

It's clear that Anthony Stolarz's health hasn't been in the greatest condition for this season, as he sustained a number of injuries. Despite the setbacks, the Maple Leafs goaltender tried his best to bounce back and help the team secure wins -- how well did Stolarz do?

Anthony Stolarz’s stats

Anthony Stolarz started for 25 games and guarded the net for 26 games this season. He finished with 10 wins, 10 regulation losses, and three overtime defeats. With those results, he has recorded a 893 Save Percentage and a 3.28 Goals Against Average.

Stolarz’s .893 record places him third for the Maple Leafs this year for the save percentage, led by Dennis Hildeby with .914 and followed by Joseph Woll who has .899.

It's a noticeable decline compared to his record last 2024-25 season, where he held a .926 save percentage and a 2.14 goals against average. Similar to this season, Stolarz's run ended after an injury: his run was cut short during Game 1 of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs following a controversial collision with Florida’s Sam Bennett.

Did Anthony Stolarz live up to expectations?

Stolarz has certainly added to the Toronto Maple Leafs' mounting injury list. This March, Stolarz suffered, but survived a scary incident where he took a puck to the throat during warmups from William Nylander.

Anthony Stolarz will not start tonight for the Maple Leafs after taking a shot up high in warmups pic.twitter.com/2fsusNGRuQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 21, 2026

Stolarz hasn’t just been battling injuries—he’s been battling the words of "fans" online. For a goaltender already battling physical setbacks, harsh criticism rarely serves as something to motivate their performance; it simply adds to the heavy, mental weight of his season.

His season was cut short after sustaining an injury last April 8 against the Washington Capitals, and had to be helped off the ice by his teammates. Days after, Stolarz expressed his frustration, explaining that the strain occurred on a routine play: 'It was a save I've made 500 times during my career.'

Expectations were understandably sky-high for Stolarz following last year's phenomenal breakout, especially during the playoffs. While the drop in stats is disappointing, it’s clear that his injuries held him back -- and in Toronto, as with any team in the league, a player’s long-term health must always take priority, regardless of the pressure.

What to expect from Anthony Stolarz next season

Looking ahead to next season, Anthony Stolarz is geared up for a fresh start as his four-year, $15,000,000 extension—signed in September 2025 with a $3.75M AAV—officially begins.

While Stolarz has proven to be a strong presence in the crease for Toronto, he will face competition to reclaim his spot. He will not only battle Joseph Woll for starts, but also the emerging Dennis Hildeby, whose team-leading .914 save percentage this season has raised the stakes in the Maple Leafs' crease.

Despite a 2025–26 season full of injuries that held him back, the veteran goaltender is focused on recovery. Regarding the groin injury he sustained this past April, Stolarz has already stated that he intends to "hit the rehab process hard" throughout the offseason to ensure he is ready for the new season.

With his new contract starting, Anthony Stolarz looks to recover and move past an injury-filled season and earn back his spot in the now crowded Toronto net.