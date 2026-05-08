Dennis Hildeby is giving the Maple Leafs a reason for optimism

Dennis Hildeby’s journey from Timrå IK to the Toronto Maple Leafs has been a steady climb. Fresh off an SHL title with Färjestad BK, he continues to prove himself worthy on the ice—just how good was Dennis Hildeby’s season with the Leafs?

Dennis Hildeby's stats

While his 5-win and 1 shutout record through 20 games may seem modest, Hildeby’s underlying numbers say more. He currently stands at the top of the Toronto Maple Leafs' goaltenders statistics with a team-leading .914 Save Percentage and a 2.86 Goals Against Average.

Following the Maple Leafs' elimination from playoff contention, Hildeby was reassigned to the city's AHL team, the Toronto Marlies to join their roster for the ongoing Calder Cup Playoffs. Heading into the weekend, he holds a record of 10-8-8, supported by a 2.17 Goals-Against Average and a. 921 save percentage.

Did Dennis Hildeby live up to expectations?

Statistical leaders for the 2025-26 Maple Leafs' crease have shifted: Hildeby now paces the team with a .914 save percentage and a 2.86 goals-against average, surpassing the veteran goaltender duo of Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz in both categories.

MAD SCRAMBLE AND A HUGE SAVE FROM DENNIS HILDEBY TO SECURE THE LEAFS W 🫨 pic.twitter.com/eMXJZ9pg86 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 2, 2026

This season, Hildeby went from a top prospect for the Toronto Maple Leafs to a reliable Goaltending option for the team and showed his ability to handle the pressure on ice with solid performances, including his first career shutout last December 8, 2025 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Hildeby received praise from Leafs Forward John Tavares after facing a total of 47 shots from the Carolina Hurricanes that resulted in a 5-4 loss, "He was the reason why we had a chance to win the hockey game, so, thought he was phenomenal."

Safe to say that Dennis Hildeby was the Maple Leafs' most improved player this season.

What to expect from Dennis Hildeby next season?

With the Maple Leafs' already locking in for the 2026-27 season, Dennis Hildeby has improved from a prospect, to a legitimate contender for a permanent role for Toronto's Goaltending duty.

With 20 solid games under his glove, he has shown he can handle the NHL's intensity and stay calm in the high volume of shots he faces from opponents.

Maple Leafs fans can expect him to push for the "next man up" spot in the goaltending rotation, or even challenge for a primary role if Joseph Woll or Anthony Stolarz are out of the shelf.

Guarding the net with his 6'7" frame and steady development, the goal for him next season is to move from being a "call-up" goaltender to a full-time NHL backup by the time the next season, or playoffs rolls around.