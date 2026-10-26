The Maple Leafs’ Fraser Minten trade looks worse by the day

Back when the Toronto Maple Leafs dealt for stay-at-home defenseman Brandon Carlo at the 2025 trade deadline, the Leafs took a gamble in hoping that Carlo could help stabilize the team defense and get them to the next level in helping to bring home the Stanley Cup. Well, the Maple Leafs did end up getting to the second round of the playoffs that year, but what followed was a disappointing 2025-26 campaign that saw them miss the postseason entirely.

More significantly though was the fact that the Maple Leafs gave up a promising forward that was showing flashes of potential while just dipping their toes in the NHL. That young forward that was part of the Carlo trade deal was no other than Fraser Minten. Now just over a year since, that Minten trade by the Maple Leafs is turning out even worse than one could Imagine.

Just looking from the Leafs perspective first, Carlo ended up just suiting up for just 75 total games with Toronto, producing just 10 assists along with a pitiful 5:1 giveaway to takeaway ratio while averaging just over 19 minutes a night. Not only was he also plagued by injuries during his 2025-26 campaign with the Maple Leafs, Toronto fans witnessed a regression in his defensive play at the same time when healthy, ultimately contributing to their demise in a forgettable season. In the end, Carlo fell out of favour in the Leafs’ future plans and was traded away for just two third round picks this past offseason.

The Maple Leafs may have accidentally thrown away a budding NHL star in Minten

On the other hand, Minten has quickly matured into an impactful player for the Boston Bruins in just less than two years time. Last season, the 22-year-old center began to rack up numbers towards the latter half of the year, while helping the Bruins surprisingly reach the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Minten has now built upon his 17 goals and 35-point campaign in 2025-26 with a huge start to his 2026-27 season with Boston. Just 12 games into the new year, the 22-year-old forward has posted five goals and five assists for 10 points along with 16 PIMs and a plus-8. He has also been a lot more responsible with the puck this year with just six giveaways to date while playing solid defensively as well in elevating his two-way game.

As a key part of the Bruins second line, Minten has helped provide strong secondary offense behind David Pastrnak and the Boston top line to make the team a lot more dangerous as a result. In addition, he is also contributing on special teams both on the Bruins’ power play and penalty kill, making him an invaluable piece of their roster.

Minten would have looked great in a Maple Leafs uniform as he would have provided massive depth for Toronto at the center position behind Auston Matthews and John Tavares. Especially now with Tavares out, he could have easily stepped in to fill the second line center role seamlessly. And who knows, with Easton Cowan and Gavin McKenna already providing an impact with the Leafs this season, Minten would have given Toronto a dynamic young trio to build their core around for years to come.

And don’t forget, Toronto also gave up a conditional first round pick AND fourth round pick in the deal too. As a result, Maple Leafs fans are only left to lament and imagine if the Minten trade had never happened, just what could have been.