The Maple Leafs finally close the book on Nick Robertson

It seems the Toronto Maple Leafs are finally getting ready to move on from Nick Robertson. According to a report by insider Pierre LeBrun, the Maple Leafs are finalizing a deal that would send the 24-year-old to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Hearing Toronto trading Nick Robertson to Pittsburgh — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2026

LeBrun later added that Toronto would be receiving a fourth-round pick for the second-round pick from the 2019 NHL Draft.

for a 4th Rd pick https://t.co/UYE8m7tT1q — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2026

The trade would reunite Robertson with former GM Kyle Dubas in Pittsburgh. The deal also ends years of speculation regarding the winger’s tenure in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs qualified Robertson ahead of the June 30 deadline. The move was made solely to retain his rights. Perhaps John Chayka already had a deal in place, making the qualifying offer a formality in this entire negotiation.

It’s too bad that the Maple Leafs sold so low on Robertson. But it seems like that’s the best the team could have done.

Last summer, former GM Brad Treliving attempted to trade Robertson. However, reports suggested that there was very little interest in the then-RFA forward.

Fast-forward one year, and the Maple Leafs and Robertson are in the same situation. So, it looks like a dubious end to an era in Toronto. At least, both the player and organization will have a chance for a fresh start.

While unsurprising, the timing of this trade does seem interesting. For a while, it seemed like Robertson might still be in the Maple Leafs’ plans. Nevertheless, it seems that the organization feels it’s time to move on.

Robertson appeared in 76 games for Toronto last season, scoring a career-high 16 goals and 32 points. In total, Robertson played 234 games for the Maple Leafs, scoring 48 goals and 88 points.

He was coming off a one-year deal worth $1.825 million. The Maple Leafs extended a qualifying offer for the same amount, leaving the Penguins to either sign him for that amount or work out another contract.