The Maple Leafs coaching search is becoming a nightmare for John Chayka

The Toronto Maple Leafs' hunt for a new bench boss has officially shifted from difficult to daunting.

Denver Pioneers head coach David Carle's recent decision to turn down Toronto's advances has delivered a massive blow to general manager John Chayka's coaching search, turning an already stressful process into a next-to-impossible sell.

As the high-profile three-time NCAA champion exits the picture, Chayka is left with a vacancy that many top-tier candidates are viewing with skepticism. With many fundamental questions lingering over the roster's core, the franchise's actual direction, and a shrinking pool of elite options, Chayka must now find a way to salvage the search and narrow down a rapidly shifting list of candidates.

John Chayka facing major hurdles in Leafs coaching search

Over the past two weeks, NHL insiders have given conflicting information about the Leafs' coaching search and who they might be interested in. Carle, specifically, has gone from a long shot to an imminent hire and back again.

Whispers suggest the Maple Leafs and Chayka have shown limited interest in well-known, established coaches such as Jay Woodcroft and Bruce Cassidy. The Vegas Golden Knights and their arrogance have played a role in Cassidy's situation, with the team denying their former coach permission to talk to other NHL teams.

Even if Toronto was able to sit down with Cassidy, many believe he has a greater interest in the Edmonton Oilers job since they are closer to contention. It's one of the many obstacles Chayka faces in his most important initial task, finding a new bench boss. The league-wide perception of the Leafs and their talent has suffered greatly after last season's franchise-worst standings free-fall.

The other conundrum Chaya faces is the team's direction. While William Nylander has stated his desire to be in Toronto, the team's best player, Auston Matthews, has said nothing publicly about wanting to remain with the only NHL city he has known. That doubt makes potential coaches pause on accepting any job offer.

The Maple Leafs' pursuit of Carle, combined with Chayka's "outside-the-box" thinking, has many speculating that Toronto is looking for a "fresh face" hire. The challenge with that is making the jump from college, major junior, or the high minors to a demanding market like Toronto for a first NHL job is a tremendously tough ask. Asking an inexperienced coach to dive into the Leafs current situation of rebounding to contention while appeasing two superstars in their dwindling prime years is a potential recipe for disaster.

Carle's rejection and the looming roster gridlock have effectively sent the Maple Leafs back to square one. With the NHL offseason quickly moving along and key calendar dates approaching, Chayka's most critical hire as general manager remains entirely up in the air.

Despite star talent and holding the first overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, the franchise appears to be making little progress on the coaching front. Chayka has been forced to pivot. How he responds to make his first major decision in Toronto will set the course, good or bad, for his Maple Leafs' tenure.