The Maple Leafs’ biggest playoff weapon is hiding in plain sight

When it comes to the Toronto Maple Leafs, there is always something that the media and fanbase fixate on, no matter whether things are going well or poorly. Whether it's defence, goaltending, lack of scoring, or special teams, no topic is off-limits.

Right now, it's the defence. In spurts, it's been the goaltending. Last week, for a moment, it was new head coach Jim Hiller. On the positive side, it's been Auston Matthews resurgence and Gavin McKenna progession and Easton Cowans evolution.

I'm sure it's happened, but I've been trying to search through my recent memory, and I can't remember a time when the special teams for the Maple Leafs have been this successful at the same time. It seems to be a given every game that they will score at least one goal on the power play (PP), and their opponent will have a heck of a time trying to do the same.

Yes, Matthews has to be a game-breaker; yes, the defence needs to be better, and yes, the goaltenders need to come through. But the special teams for Toronto may be the secret sauce they need to get through a tough division and get back into the playoffs.

Maple Leafs' power play clicking at a high level

The Maple Leafs' PP has been one of the most talented in the NHL for a decade. At least the first unit has been. But it hasn't always looked that way. Most seasons, they do finish in the top 10. But often have been the moments where it looks disjointed and unorganized, and while nothing went right last season, it was a big reason why assistant coach Marc Savard was fired last December.

So far in 2026-27, the Leafs are at 27.5% on the PP, which is fifth in the NHL, and they have 11 goals, which is second. Now, this may seem unimpressive since their 60:28 with the man advantage is the fifth most in the league. With that much time, they should be successful. Right? Well, the Ottawa Senators have had 75:06 and are only successful 13% of the time, and the Philadelphia Flyers are at 13.9% with 60 minutes of PP time.

MCKENNA GIVES THE LEAFS THE LEAFS ON THE POWER PLAY! pic.twitter.com/PPCB1ZNrn4 — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) October 20, 2026

"Power play is trying to make good on their chances," Matthews said last week. "Simplifying, finding ways to score goals when we need them in big games, and it's still early, so, you know, you want to keep that going and we definitely need more of that as long as we go."

Matthews is tied for third with three PP goals this season and is tied for second with eight points. Kirill Marchenko has five points, and William Nylander has six. Since John Tavares went down with an injury last week, McKenna has been on the top unit and, for the most part, has looked really strong. His game-winning goal on Monday was his first power-play goal of the season, but to me, it's his passing and vision on the PP that have looked so impressive.

Will McKenna stay on with the big boys once Tavares comes back? That's been a big question here recently, and honestly, I don't think he does. I think he should, but I don't think he does. Tavares is a veteran and a mainstay up there, and my guess would be that Hiller respects that and keeps him up there. However, I think the leash should be short, given what the rookie has done with the opportunity afforded to him.

Maple Leafs have historic penalty kill to start the season

In the playoffs, getting hyped up by the penalty kill (PK) while you're sitting on the couch covered in cookie dust is common, and quite frankly, acceptable. Being excited by a killed penalty in October is a little less popular. Right now, though, it's hard not to be impressed and pumped up by what we're seeing when the Leafs are down a man.

Before Wednesday night, the Maple Leafs were first in the NHL with 69:05 shorthanded. The Flyers jumped over them on Wednesday and are now at 74:14. Don't worry, the Leafs will probably be right back in first by Friday morning.

#Leafs penalty kill has scored as many goals as they have allowed this season (1 SHG & 1 PPG against).



They have killed 37 of 38 times shorthanded (97.4%), posting the 2nd-highest PK% through 11 games since the NHL began tracking the stat in 1977-78. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 21, 2026

Regardless, the PK for Toronto is first in the league, coming into Thursday at a wild 97.4%. That is the second-best kill through the first 11 games in NHL history. To break that down in a more visually appealing way, at least for me, the Leafs have allowed just one goal out of 38 times shorthanded.

"I think all four guys out there are just a cohesive unit," Matthews said after Monday's win. "Bob's making big saves, guys are putting their body on the line to block shots, doing all the little things, little details that make it difficult on the opposing power play. We've got some veteran guys out there that have been doing this for a long time and they're really good at it. So, it's been rolling really good, and special teams is such a big part of the game, we just want that to continue."

Next up for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs will host the New York Rangers on Thursday night, who are currently 18th on the PP and second on the PK. Then, on Saturday, they will start a West Coast road trip against the Edmonton Oilers, who are second on the PP and 23rd on the PK.