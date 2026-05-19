The Leafs and Oilers could effectively trade coaches this summer

The coaching carousel in Canada has officially started spinning again. Just days after the Toronto Maple Leafs moved on from Craig Berube, the Edmonton Oilers secured permission to interview him for their own head coaching vacancy following the dismissal of Kris Knoblauch.

With both teams trying to regroup after disappointing playoff exits, there’s now a very real chance the Maple Leafs and Oilers could end up pulling off something you rarely see between two contenders: a coaching swap.

Why Kris Knoblauch fits for the Leafs

Knoblauch has quickly become one of the more interesting options for John Chayka and the Maple Leafs outside of David Carle.

Knoblauch’s work in Edmonton over the last few seasons was impressive, especially when it came to managing elite offensive talent. The Oilers played with pace, attacked off the rush, and leaned into the strengths of their stars instead of trying to force them into an overly rigid system.

That part feels important for Toronto. One of the recurring problems for the Maple Leafs in recent years has been trying to find the balance between structure and allowing their top players to actually play aggressively in big moments.

Knoblauch would bring a very different style compared to Berube. The focus would likely shift back toward speed, transition offence, and puck movement while still maintaining enough structure defensively to survive playoff hockey. On paper, it probably fits the roster construction a little more naturally similar to what Sheldon Keefe brought to the Maple Leafs a few seasons ago.

It’s still a pretty fascinating situation overall. Two Canadian teams with Stanley Cup expectations, both looking for a reset behind the bench at the exact same time. If Bowman ultimately hires Berube, it wouldn’t be surprising if Toronto quickly follows with hiring Knoblauch to complete essentially what would be a coaching swap.

Berube top candidate for coaching opening in Edmonton

Edmonton decided to move on from Knoblauch after a disappointing first-round loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Considering the Oilers had reached back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals before that, the early exit clearly pushed Stan Bowman toward looking for a different voice behind the bench.

Berube makes a lot of sense from Edmonton’s perspective. He brings Stanley Cup experience from his time with the St. Louis Blues and has built his reputation around structure, accountability, and demanding a heavy style of play. For a roster led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers may view Berube as the kind of coach who can finally tighten things up defensively when the games matter most.

That’s really the appeal here. Edmonton has never struggled to score goals. The bigger issue has always been whether they can consistently defend well enough to survive deep playoff runs. Berube’s teams are usually built around a disciplined 200-foot approach, which could work better with the Oilers' core than it did with the Maple Leafs'.