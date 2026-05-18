David Carle is suddenly becoming a real possibility for the Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs and general manager John Chayka want to get the head coach hire right and not go with any temporary solutions to get back on track. One of those coaches could be the hottest name in the coaching world.

David Carle has taken the University of Denver program to immense heights with several Frozen Four appearances during his tenure and three national championships, as well as coaching the United States Under-20 team to World Juniors gold. All of this while he is just 36 years old due to having to hang up his skates very early because of injury problems.

And now, Carle is one of the most sought-after coaches in the NHL. And the Leafs are trying to see if there's a fit.

Maple Leafs have spoken with David Carle about coaching vacancy

On Monday morning's episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Elliotte Friedman reported that there has been at least one conversation between David Carle and the Leafs in this coaching search.

"The one thing I can tell you is that there has been at least initial contact between the Maple Leafs and University of Denver head coach David Carle," Friedman said. "Now, I don't want anyone to get carried away with this. I think it's simply an initial conversation. Coaches like to talk, everybody likes to talk about who is going for what, but I've heard it's an initial conversation to gauge his interest. I believe they will talk again. But, I would caution anyone against running too hard or feeling like he's a favourite.

"I think the Maple Leafs are determined to not rush into this and they're going to talk to a lot of people."

Yes, it is very early and we're not jumping to conclusions, but the fit makes sense.

By all accounts, Carle is very comfortable in Denver. He has a young family and is getting paid handsomely at one of the most secure jobs in the sport. At 36 years old, he can coach the Denver program for 25 more years and barring catastrophe, never even question whether he's going to get fired and leave a good life.

So, it is going to have to take life-changing money and security from an NHL team to take him away from what. The Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly already tried and he rejected a sizeable contract.

It's now the Leafs turn to try and with the backing of MLSE and the option to see some long-term security in Toronto -- so that he can see the rebuild of this team and turn it around fairly quickly with young talent, it's entirely possible.

Carle also, according to reports, want some say in roster decisions and that might be difficult for Chayka to be open to. But, it all depends on the fit and these initial conversations are to see if there is one.

If so, the Leafs could snatch up a coach that all 31 other teams covet and it could be a tremendous amount heading into next season.