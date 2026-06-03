The hidden gem free agent the Maple Leafs need to sign

The Maple Leafs are expected to be one of the busiest teams this summer. After a disastrous 2025-26 season and a new front office led by John Chayka nd Mats Sudin looking to make a mark on the roster, you should expect lots of moves to be made. The two of them are going to do everything in their power to fix the problems on this roster. Bring in the right guys who will help the Maple Leafs return to the playoffs and make a deep run.

One of the areas that needs to be addressed in their forward depth. Specifically bringing in guys with size that can bring some physicality, while also being able to contribute on offense. The player that best fits this mold is Beck Malenstyn of the Sabres. He is set to be a free agent this summer, and should be at the top of the Leafs wish list. But how could the Leafs utilize him, and will they be able to pry him away from Buffalo?

In a recent post I mentioned that for Leafs, depth targets need to be fast, ideally w/ size. Mentioned archetype of like, Miles Wood, Warren Foegele, sure Ilya Mikheyev. I'm sure Buffalo is gonna pay Beck Malenstyn, but he is a UFA. 6'3" 200 and among league's fastest skaters. 👀 — Justin Bourne (@jtbourne) May 18, 2026

Beck Malenstyn would be a game changer for the Leafs

Malenstyn is coming off one of the best point production seasons of his career. In 81 games for the Sabres, he racked up seven goals and seven assists for 14 points. It is the most goals he has ever had in a season and the second-most points he has ever had. But most importantly, he stepped back into the physical presence he had with the Capitals. He had 282 hits this season, which led the Sabres. It was the most points he has ever recorded in a season.

This is the type of player that would fit perfectly in the Leafs bottom six. He likely finds himself on the fourth line in the right wing spot. His 6' 3", 205-pound frame would be a welcome addition to the team. He can lay out big hits, disrupt opposing offenses, and not be a complete liability on offense. Sure, his offensive ability will never be a strength, but you can trust him to be at least competitive and to bring the physicality necessary to win games.

A physical presence like Malenstyn is something that the Leafs have been missing for years. One of the biggest complaints over the last five seasons has been the team getting bullied. Opponents have imposed their will on them, and the Leafs have never been able to counter it. It's led to many of the Leafs shortcomings over the years. Malenstyn can be the answer the Leafs have been looking for. He can return the favor and prevent the Leafs from being bullied.

Now the only question is, will the Leafs be able to sign him? All expectations are that the Sabres are going to do everything in their power to bring him back. Plus, with him just making the playoffs with them, it's going to be hard to convince him to come to a team that looks like a mess right now. But the Leafs have about $10 million more in cap space than the Sabres. If they really want Malenstyn they will be able to match and outbid the Sabres offer.

Malenstyn would be a huge addition for the Leafs. He could be one of the missing pieces that the Leafs need in order to get them back to the playoffs.