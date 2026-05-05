Mats Sundin shares what stands out about John Chayka as Leafs GM

The Toronto Maple Leafs held a press conference on Monday, regarding the new hirings of their new general manager, John Chayka and Mats Sundin as senior executive advisor. Both of which shared insights into where they see the team moving forward, and what it means to be in this role.

Mats Sundin comments to begin the media availability

Mats Sundin, to begin the media availability, touched on what it means to return to the city of Toronto and how Sundin and Chayka share a similar vision for the team moving forward.

"I’m extremely excited to be sitting here today. I’m very emotional connected to the team, to the city. I think we (Chayka and I) have the same vision of what a winning team looks like, and we will complement each other." Sundin said on Monday.

Sundin also touched upon why he feels it was the right timing.

"Well, it was actually great timing. My kids are a little older. I’ve been watching the game from the outside, both the Toronto Maple Leafs for the past 10 years, and I’ve done some work for the Swedish national team and watched prospects in Europe while also watching the whole league develop. It was a perfect time to come back with a perspective from the outside for a long time." Sundin said.

Mats Sundin also spoke about what working with Chayka will look like and why he feels they can be a successful duo working in the NHL.

"I know John. I’ve watched John for a long time. He is a super-intelligent, progressive, hard-working guy. He understands the game. Even though he hasn’t been a GM for a long time, he has followed the game closely, stayed in contact, and watched players, the game, and prospects for this period that he has been out." Sundin added on Monday.

Mats Sundin spent 13 seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, serving as the team captain for 11 of those years. Sundin was loved by many of the fans and holds a special place in Maple Leafs history as one of the greatest players to wear the blue and white. While he doesn't have any experience working in the NHL, he is a well-respected person around the NHL.

What role will Sundin play with the Maple Leafs

It remains unclear exactly what role Mats Sundin will take within the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. While MLSE CEO Keith Pelley did not formally replace Brendan Shanahan as team president, Sundin’s position appears to closely resemble that type of role without being around the team every day. Like Shanahan in the past, he is expected to work alongside general manager John Chayka, guiding key roster decisions. At the same time, Pelley’s vision likely extends beyond structure. Bringing Sundin back adds a strong sense of identity, reconnecting the organization with one of its most respected people and adds a sense of excitement to both the organization and the fan base.

Sundin and Chayka are taking over the Maple Leafs at a very pivotal time. They had just missed the postseason for the first time in a decade and don't have a true identity on where they are going, moving towards the future. Sundin ended the press conference with a quote that should get Maple Leafs fan excited for the future.

"We’re going to do everything we can to help the Toronto Maple Leafs win and make you guys proud.”