Maple Leafs announce troubling injury update on Max Domi

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi is questionable heading into next season following complications of an offseason surgery. Domi will be reevaluated heading into training camp and is listed as out indefinitely, the Maple Leafs announced on Monday.

Domi played the 2025-26 season with an undisclosed injury that ultimately hindered his performance and was bad enough to require surgery. Domi posted 36 points, including 12 goals in 80 games this season. He also recorded a minus-29, which was the worst mark of his NHL career, and second-worst on the Maple Leafs, only behind Matthew Knies.

Could Max Domi's struggles be due to his undisclosed injury?

Domi, throughout the season, received a lot of criticism for his poor play. It is tough to imagine when the injury happened, as there was no note of this during the course of the season. The Winnipeg native was a healthy scratch in the end portions of November and into early December, leading to his two-game absence; whether or not that had something to do with his injury remains in question. At times during the season, Domi was a strong contributor for the Maple Leafs, especially when the team was looking to turn their season around during Christmas and January.

Ultimately, the 31-year-old struggled this past campaign. He was lacklustre on the defensive end and didn't contribute the way many expected. Heading into the 2025-26 season, Domi was heavily relied on to produce offence in the absence of Mitch Marner, which simply did not happen. When the Maple Leafs' season virtually came to an end, Domi struggled to produce any points with just three in the team's last 10 contests, while looking invisible in Auston Matthews absence. This could have been due to the injury, but it is not certain, as if he was that badly injured at that point in the season, there was no reason for him to be playing.

Domi likely with the Maple Leafs moving into the future

Domi is under contract with the Maple Leafs through the 2027-28 season with an annual average value of $3.75 million. With lots of questions surrounding the Maple Leafs, every player's future within the organization seems to be in question. However, for Domi, it seems highly unlikely he will be moved this offseason, because of his close ties with senior executive advisor Mats Sundin, as Domi's father, Tie remain extremely close with Mats and were teammates during each of their tenures with the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs are hoping for a smooth recovery from here on out, as Domi is set to play a critical role with the Maple Leafs next season.