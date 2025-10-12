Leafs top prospect needs to make NHL debut as soon as possible

Two games into the 2025-26 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs already find themselves searching for answers.

After an opening-night win that papered over some early warning signs, the Leafs opened their road schedule with an uninspiring 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The game featured a disconnected offense, extended shifts when the team was hemmed in its defensive zone, and a general lack of energy.

Only a handful of players have stood out for the Maple Leafs over the first two games. Anthony Stolarz, Morgan Rielly, and excellent production from the fourth line have produced most of the highlights.

With an early-season schedule that should be a precursor to a fast start, the Leafs don't want to waste the opportunity presented to them. That's why it's time for coach Craig Berube to consider shaking up the lineup, and that starts with giving Easton Cowan his NHL debut.

Leafs' Play Has Been Uninspiring

The Maple Leafs' play has been lackluster over the team's first two games. If not for the play of Stolarz, Rielly, and their fourth line, they would still be searching for their first victory.

Stolarz kept the Leafs within striking distance of the Montreal Canadiens during the season-opener until Rielly, the Maple Leafs' best player through two games, joined the rush to deposit the eventual game-winning goal in the third period.

Two empty-netters, one by Auston Matthews, the other by William Nylander, clinched the win, but the Leafs were fortunate. They have been outplayed by both the Canadiens and the Red Wings.

The team's fourth line is the only unit that has performed capably, scoring three goals in two games. The rest of the forward groups have lacked chemistry. They have been dominated statistically, giving up more chances than they have created. It had Berube already searching for any success by mixing up the combinations during the third period versus the Red Wings.

Matthews, who hit a couple of posts against Detroit, is showing signs of returning to form, but is not winning his shifts. Nylander has yet to find his stride, nor have John Tavares and Matthew Knies. The Leafs have not skated well and have often looked a step behind over the first two games.

New additions Matias Maccelli and Dakota Joshua have contributed little so far. Maccelli has been given the prime spot alongside Matthews and Knies, but has been unable to capitalize on it.

Cowan appeared to have earned a spot on the main roster to open the season before an unfortunate injury to fourth-line center, Scott Laughton. Despite receiving high praise from Berube, his much-anticipated debut has been put on hold. Calle Jarnkrok was inserted instead and has responded by scoring in each of the first two games.

Steven Lorentz, who played effectively beside Laughton and Cowan during the preseason, was injured in the first period against Detroit, and his status is questionable for the Leafs' next game.

What isn't questionable? The Maple Leafs require a boost of energy. The rematch against the Red Wings, back at Scotiabank Arena on Canadian Thanksgiving, is the perfect time to let Cowan loose. He can be the spark for a team in need of a jolt.