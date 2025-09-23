Simon Benoit should bring all the truculence for Leafs this season

The 2025-26 Toronto Maple Leafs season is coming fast but before the games truly matter, we at Editor In Leaf are taking a look at one player everyday until the puck is dropped, and what we could expect from them this time around.

Simon Benoit has overall been a positive addition to the Toronto Maple Leafs since he joined the team in the 2023-24 season. Last season the 27 year-old solidified his spot as a consistent depth defenseman.

What did we see from Benoit last season?

Benoit spent most of last season paired with left-shooting defenceman Jake McCabe. The pairing proved to be successful, with similar styles of play that complimented each other. The pair had a more shut-down defensive role, rather than also being tasked with generating offense chances. Benoit plays a physical game standing at six foot four and 209 pounds. He is not a flashy player by any means, but his teammates and coaches can rely on him to get the job done. He had consistent game time throughout the season and played 79 games with an average of 16:32 minutes on the ice. When number two is on the ice, generally, the team around him performs well, with a plus/minus of plus-12.

When Chris Tanev’s defensive partner Oliver Ekman-Larsson was out with injury, Benoit moved up to take his place. This along with other moves proved that the defenseman was more versatile and could be switched around in the lineup, without shaking his game.

As mentioned, physicality is a main aspect of the francophone’s game, with 59 penalty minutes last season. This was the second highest penalty minutes on the team, just behind Max Domi with 76 minutes. Some of the penalties Benoit took were unnecessary to the game, and led to a greater disadvantage to the team. This season, he needs to improve on drawing penalties, rather than taking them.

Benoit was in three fights last year, most notably against Michael Kesselring of the Utah Hockey Club in March, where the Leaf jumped up and superman punched his opponemnt. While this was a funny moment on the ice, it did rally the team and generate energy. Coincidentally, Benoit scored his only goal of the regular season that night. The Leafs went on to win the game in the shoot-out. In many games, a fight like this can be the pivotal moment a team needs to get pumped up and back in the game.

What should we expect from Benoit this season?

In the upcoming season, Benoit is expected to show the same grit and toughness as last year, with less unnecessary penalties. His game is simple, and when he sticks to it, he sees results. It is projected that the blue-linesman will play on the third line in a pairing with Ekman-Larsson. The two saw success last year when playing together, and is a safe bet this season. If injuries were to arise on the Riley-Carlo second defensive line, the team can confidently move up Benoit as a temporary replacement.

Benoit is also set to play on the second penalty kill unit alongside Laughton, Lorentz and Carlo. His concise game and shut down defence should fit in well in this role.

Although goal-scoring is not his specialty, with just two goals in two regular seasons with the Leafs, he is quick on his feet and has definitely been known to shoot into a breakaway. If he can improve his accuracy on net, he might see a higher goal-scoring season.

Benoit sustained an upper-body injury and did not play in the first preseason game against Ottawa on Sunday, September 22. While it is unlikely that he would’ve been in the lineup, as it was compiled of bottom-end players and AHL prospects, it is worth keeping an eye on. This could mean Benoit is not fully healthy by the time the regular season rolls around. If his injury persists, this could give players like Philippe Myers, Henry Thrun, and William Villeneuve a chance to fight for his spot. Hopefully, Benoit can recover quickly.

Benoit is a crucial piece of the Maple Leaf puzzle, as a consistent player who doesn't rely on a flashy game to do his job. He is a reliable player who helps keep the team grounded.