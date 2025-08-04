Should John Tavares make Canada's Olympic roster?

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares was among the 42 invitees named to Team Canada’s orientation camp ahead of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina.

Tavares is among a solid group of veteran players that looking to lead Canada to a gold medal. However, Tavares is in tough to earn a roster spot among a star-studded roster that includes all-world players like Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.

But there’s a case for John Tavares in Team Canada’s bottom six. It’s unlikely that Tavares could unseat McDavid or MacKinnon in Canada’s top six. Moreover, it’s doubtful Tavares could bump wingers like Mitch Marner, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, or even Sidney Crosby out of the top six.

Then, there are younger players like Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini who will get a long look before ultimately getting cut. So, that doesn’t leave much room for Tavares to make the team.

But then again, there might be a spot for him after all. Tavares could be a solid fit as Canada’s fourth-line center. Assuming that McDavid and McKinnon roll 1-2 in Team Canada’s top six, that would leave Brayden Point as the third-line center. Beyond that unbelievable trio, Team Canada doesn’t have a clear-cut shoo-in for the 4C slot.

There are plenty of worthwhile candidates like Mark Scheifele or Anthony Cirelli. But Tavares could be the best option among the group. Tavares is still a solid offensive threat while playing a solid defensive game. He’s not overly physical, but then again, he wouldn’t have to be called upon to rattle opposing players along the boards.

Imagine a fourth line in which Tavares plays with Tom Wilson and Brandon Hagel. Such a line would be pretty tough on the opposition.

All told, John Tavares has a decent shot to make the final cut. But given the overall talent level on Team Canada’s preliminary roster, Tavares will be in tough to make the final cut.

John Tavares better off taking a break during 2026 Olympics

Toronto Maple Leafs might be better off if John Tavares doesn't make Team Canada's 2026 Olympic roster. | Carmen Mandato/GettyImages

While it would be a great honour for John Tavares to represent his native country at the 2026 Olympics, the fact is that he’s better off taking the Olympic break to recover from the grind of the regular season.

Tavares will be 35 by the time the Olympics roll around. Granted, Tavares has not shown any significant signs of slowing down. But then again, it would be in his best interest, and the Toronto Maple Leafs, to take the three-week layoff in stride.

The Maple Leafs will hopefully be in the thick of the Atlantic Division playoff race in February. That situation means that the final two months of the season would represent a grind as each playoff contender jockeys for position.

So, having Tavares go overseas to play in the Olympics could end up being detrimental to his performance with the Maple Leafs.

It’s worth pointing out that the 4 Nations Face-Off this past season wasn’t as detrimental to participants as the tourney took place in North America.

But in the case of the 2026 Olympics, all players will need to travel to Europe to participate. Among travel, jet lag, and the overall rigors of such a short, demanding tournament, participants could face a heavy toll upon their return to the NHL.

Yes, that’s what all these players signed up for. They’re aware of what it means to participate in the Olympics.

Then again, it might not be the worst thing in the world if John Tavares stayed home during the Olympic break.