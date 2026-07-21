Scott Laughton was interested in a return to the Maple Leafs this summer

Los Angeles Kings forward Scott Laughton had a brief stint in Toronto. But it was enough to make him a fan favorite.

His departure at last season’s NHL trade deadline did little to diminish fans’ wishes to see him return to the Toronto Maple Leafs. In fact, online chatter called for the veteran center’s return.

That return was on the table, even if it ultimately did not materialize.

During a July 20 appearance on First Up, Laughton talked about how his camp looked into a return to Toronto this summer.

“I think I was open to a lot of different things… You have to explore every option for yourself to make sure you see what’s out there.”

Laughton did not confirm that he had, in fact, received any solid offers from the Maple Leafs. However, judging from the online chatter, it seems that whatever interest the John Chayka administration might have had in Laughton didn’t get very far.

Ultimately, Laughton decided to re-sign with the Kings. But as he pointed out, there was a good reason for that decision.

Laughton remained in Los Angeles because of the “fit”

So, the key point that the former Maple Leafs forward made was that his decision to return to the Kings was based on the fit he felt for himself and his family with the organization.

“I thought the fit was just amazing, and everyone was great to me there.”

.@Laughts21 on staying with the LA Kings, if there was interest from the Leafs & staying in shape over the summer #LeafsForever #LAKingshttps://t.co/WJDFifsvLO — First Up (@FirstUp1050) July 20, 2026

Indeed, Los Angeles was a better fit for Laughton. The Kings gave him much more meaningful minutes beyond the fourth-line role that Craig Berube had relegated Laughton to. Plus, he even saw power play time down the stretch for the Kings.

That’s not an opportunity he had gotten in Toronto.

Of course, that situation could have changed under Jim Hiller. But that’s no guarantee, either. It’s doubtful that Laughton would have gotten a chance to be a top-six center in Toronto even with Hiller in town.

That’s why Los Angeles was the right fit for the former Philadelphia Flyers forward.

Maple Leafs fans will get to see Laughton and the Kings on November 19 when the club visits Toronto. The game will be part of a Kings’ four-game East Coast road trip.

It will be nice to catch up with some old friends, but business will be business on the ice as both teams look to get back into the thick of their respective playoff races.