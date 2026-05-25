Scott Laughton may be crushing Maple Leafs fans’ reunion hopes

The Los Angeles Kings have begun contract extension conversations with former Maple Leafs centre Scott Laughton, according to Dennis Bernstein of the Fourth Period, making the possibility of a return to Toronto unlikely.

Kings and pending UFA Scott Laughton talking this week on a contract extension.



Of note, Laughton was solid in DJ Smith's system after landing in LA at the trade deadline, Kings decision on coach may be impactful. — Dennis Bernstein (@DennisTFP) May 20, 2026

The Toronto Maple Leafs sent Scott Laughton to the Kings during this past season's trade deadline in a deal that sent a conditional third-round pick, which later turned into a second-round pick due to the Kings qualifying for the postseason.

Maple Leafs fans were hoping for a reunion involving Laughton

Many Maple Leafs fans were hoping Laughton would return to the Maple Leafs this summer, as he was the heart and soul of the lineup. He played in all different kinds of situations; however, he never truly got a chance under former head coach Craig Berube. Laughton often played fourth-line minutes despite being one of the most consistent forwards they had. The Maple Leafs never gave Laughton his chance to prove himself within the lineup, which, looking back at it, was a terrible decision to acquire him during the 2024 trade deadline, especially for the price they had paid.

In 63 games played for the Maple Leafs dating back to last season, Laughton produced 16 points, including 10 goals. His production with the team was underwhelming, but a lot of this can be blamed on Berube for mismanaging his assets. In 21 games with the Kings, the Oakville native registered eight points, nearly the same as he did over the course of his tenure with the Maple Leafs. It should also be noted that with the Kings, Laughton had a time on ice of 15 minutes, opposed to his 13 minutes in Toronto. The 31-year-old thrived under DJ Smith, but no decision on whether he will be behind the Kings' bench next season has been made.

Scott Laughton enjoyed his time as a Maple Leaf

Scott Laughton said time and time again that he truly enjoyed his time in Toronto, explaining that he fulfilled a childhood dream.

"I've loved it here, and I've loved my time as a Maple Leaf. That's all I really can control," Laughton said. "I don't get into conversations too much. I'm a Leaf, and that's where I want to be. We'll see where it goes."

The Maple Leafs have a lot of questions to answer heading into a crucial offseason with the future of the organization on the line. Unfortunately, at this point, a reunion involving Scott Laughton does not seem to be in the cards.