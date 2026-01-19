Scott Laughton explains viral clip of him making fun of Jets fans

The Maple Leafs' 4-3 win over the Jets was one of the best of the season. After being down 3-1 early in the third period, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Bobby McMann found the back of the net to even the score at three. Then at the 3:08 mark of the extra period, Max Domi fired a wrister from the left circle into the top shelf, clinching the game for the Leafs. This snapped a two-game skid for Toronto.

While it was a great comeback, the best part came after the game. After Domi scored, Scott Laughton turned around and made a crying face gesture to the Winnipeg crowd.

It gets even better 🤣

Scott Laughton with the cry face to some fans behind the bench right after the Leafs scored in overtime 😭😭



Absolute beauty



🎥: samjames._ / IG#LeafsForever

Of course, this was a big topic of conversation after the game, and Laughton had this to say on why he did it.

Scott Laughton on his exchange with the Winnipeg fan Yeah at the end of the #Leafs OT win on Saturday.



"I was pretty fired up at the end of the game just with that penalty. And then I caught it out of the corner of my eye. He was kind of giving it to me. So I was hoping for a… — David Alter (@davidalter) January 19, 2026

This quote should excite every Maple Leafs fan. It shows the passion and fire that Laughton had. It’s something the Leafs have been missing for years and is the change in culture this team needs.

This is the energy the Leafs have needed for years

It had been a relatively quiet year for Laughton up until Saturday night. In 30 games this season, he has racked up six goals and two assists for eight points. However, Laughton's value does not come from his point production; it's what he can do in the locker room. He has a very noticeable passion for the game and leadership ability. He's the type of guy who can rally the team during tough times and get the most out of them. That's why he was an assistant captain for years in Philadelphia.

Laughton seems to have spread this passion to other players on the Leafs. Many other players on the Leafs are starting to get that same energy. Auston Matthews also gave it back to the Jets fans, who had been booing him every time he touched the puck that night. More importantly, young players like Bobby McMann seemed to love what Laughton did. Here is what he had to say about it after the game.

Bobby McMann on Scott Laughton vs. Jets fans: "That's him just being emotionally invested and caring about the game a ton." https://t.co/icZa7xcnoX — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) January 19, 2026

This is precisely what you want to hear from your young players. You want them to notice how much the veterans are invested in the game. This shows them what it takes to win, and if they're going to make it in the NHL, they need to play a similar style. This is how you create a culture in a team. The young players will follow one of the vocal leaders in the locker room and start to play as they have. Eventually, this will spread to the veterans, and everyone is playing with the same grit and intensity.

This sort of mindset is exactly what the Leafs have been missing for years. Many reasons have been given for why the Leafs always come up short during the playoffs. One of them is the lack of intensity. That's why it was such a big story when Mitch Marner was yelling at the bench last season in Game 7 against the Panthers. But things finally seemed to be changing. This team looks like they have much more intensity than in years past, and are more prepared for the grind of playoff hockey.

The score box may say this was just another game in January, but it has the potential to be so much more. This could be the moment the Maple Leafs decided to embrace their new identity and change their franchise forever.